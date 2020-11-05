'Wedding in the Sky': US Company is Helping Lovebirds Tie the Knot at 30,000 Feet for $28000

The never-ending Coronavirus pandemic has greatly altered the world order and with it, our daily lives too. It has prompted offices to promote work from home, kids attending online classes and families meeting virtually on video calls.

Many governments have imposed strict guidelines which include safety protocols, social distancing measures and limited the number of people allowed for public and private events. Weddings, which are usually a communal affair, have felt the effects of the pandemic too. Many couples have either cancelled or rescheduled their wedding, which doesn’t make the cut with family, friends and relatives watching and participating virtually.

With as many restrictions in place, a private chartering company has come-up with a solution which will cheer-up lovebirds who are still grappling to find suitable venues, guest lists and other wedding related nitty-gritties.

According to a report by Travel + Leisure, Air Charter Service – a chartering company based in the United States – has come-up with ‘Wedding in the Sky’ offer for couples who are planning to get hitched in the clouds. The package offers a two-hour flight at 30,000 feet and includes airport transfers to and from their choice of airports to the newlyweds in a chauffeur driven vehicle.

The package starts at $28,000 that includes a plane that seats up to 16 people, flower arrangements, champagne, canapes, personalised wedding favours, catered food and drink options and a cabin crew member. The company has recently introduced an even more intimate experience with a ‘Just the Two of Us’ elopement package which starts at $18,000. With an additional cost, the couple can include a host of bespoke services too.

Air Charter Service’s private jets director Andy Christie in a statement said, “due to the pandemic many couples had to abandon their wedding plans. Our company wanted to offer a solution which would enable their clients to have their dream wedding celebrations in style.”