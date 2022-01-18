Wedding on Google Meet, Dinner Via Zomato: West Bengal Couple Finds a Way in Pandemic

A West Bengal couple is all set to have a Google Meet wedding, owing to a global surge in Covid-19 cases. What’s more, the wedding dinner will reach guests via Zomato. The couple from Burdwan, Sandipan Sarkar and Aditi Das, will tie the knot on January 24. Even though the West Bengal government has allowed 200 guests at weddings, the couple’s decision to stand apart has been gaining admiration. Speaking to News18, Sandipan said, “We have been planning to get married for the past year, but the pandemic became a problem in the way .I myself got infected few days ago and had to get myself hospitalised. So we thought it wasn’t worth putting people’s lives at risk just for a wedding party. We have planned that our invitees will join online and we will be sending the dinner via Zomato." Sandipan and Aditi have hired a technical expert who will be ensuring that the online wedding goes smoothly.

All invitees have been send e-cards for the wedding. There are 450 invitees in all, and everyone will be live connected via Google Teams. The couple will be sharing the link with them the day before the wedding.

The to-be-bride, Aditi, said, “A lot of people are skeptical regarding the safety concerns at a wedding, so it’s better to have it this way. This way, we are attempting to protect the safety of our guests. People have been appreciative in general because we’ve decided to go about this in a different way."

The couple is of the opinion that such virtual weddings will soon become the new norm in the age of the pandemic. Given the dreary situation, if their decision ends up inspiring others to be as responsible, their goal will have been achieved.

Acclaimed singer Surojit, who is a family friend to the couple, said, “This should be followed by others as now it’s important that we should ourselves take stock of the situation and adopt precautions. Let’s all of us thank them and urge others to follow suit."

The pandemic brought the new work from home culture; it remains to be seen whether or not enjoying weddings from the comfort of one’s home will also end up becoming part of the new normal.

