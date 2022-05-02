Wedding on the Go: Couple Gets Married on Flight with Stand-in Maid of Honour, Priest

Marriage related stories are always a treat for netizens. This one story is a little different from the other ones and has left the netizens in complete awe. Pam and Jeremy had decided to suddenly get married in Vegas. However, they did not do it in an ordinary fashion. They got married in an aeroplane. Southwest Airlines took to its official Facebook handle and shared images of the couple getting married. “Last Tuesday, Pam and Jeremy joked that they should hop on a plane to get married in Vegas. It wasn’t long before both realised that the other wasn’t actually kidding, so they booked a flight for Sunday on one of our competitors, with a Vegas wedding chapel appointment Sunday night. Come Sunday, the couple arrived to DFW from OKC, just to learn their connection to LAS was canceled. But that’s when their bad luck ended," read the caption of the post.

The caption further highlights how Chris, who happens to be another passenger traveling to LAS from DFW, overheard the couple discussing how they might still get to Vegas in time for their appointment. Coincidentally, he happened to be an ordained minister and offered to marry the couple himself. This is when the three of them snatched up the last three seats to Vegas on a Southwest flight, and hurried together across town to Dallas Love Field.

As they boarded the flight, their Pilot, Captain Gil, noticed Pam’s wedding dress and asked her about it. Pam explained their story and joked with Captain Gil they should just get married on the flight. For the second time that week, Pam was surprised to hear the words, “Let’s do it!", as per the caption. Here are a few images from the ceremony:

The post has left the netizens in complete awe. Since being uploaded, it has managed to garner over 354K likes and 27K comments. “I love this!! Have been flying Southwest for years, hands down the best with great staff who make the flights fun! Thank you for all you do!!" wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “Pam Tastic Congratulations!!! This was amazing I love all of it!! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness. Thank you Southwest Airlines for sharing this with the world, this is something worth seeing. What an awesome story!!!"

