Wedding Rings of Algerian Couple Found Month after Boat Capsize in Mediterranean

The wedding ring of a couple from Algeria has been found in the Mediterranean after their boat capsized during a journey from Libya to Italy. The rescuers found a red backpack in the capsized boat a few weeks after the disaster. In the backpack, there were a couple of shirts, spare shoes and two rings with the names Ahmed and Doudou inscribed on them.

There were 20 people on board when the boat capsized. The Algerian couple survived the accident; however, five others were killed.

Riccardo Gatti, the president of Open Arms Italy — the maritime rescue NGO who found the ring — said that when they discovered the bag, they thought it belonged to someone who was lost or dead on the trip.

The organisation shared the information with the Italian arm of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) who are known to provide support to the survivors. On Facebook, they shared the picture of the ring and other contents of the bag.

According to Ahmad Al Rousan, a cultural mediator for MSF in Italy, he cannot remember if in the nine years that he has been working with the survivors, anyone ever received a personal belonging lost at the sea. Ahmed is a part of the team providing psychological support to the survivors from the boat which capsized in mid-October.

When MSF was contacted by Open Arms, they called some of the people on board who said that the backpack belonged to Ahmed.

Ahmed then explained to Al Rousan the belongings that were in the backpack. Al Rousan sent a photo of the backpack to Ahmed who said that he was happy to see the photo and was emotional about the rings. He is still in shock and told Al Rousan, “I keep thinking about the five people who lost their lives in front of us.”