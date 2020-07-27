Weddings are Happening in Pandemic, So Friends are Attending them on Zoom Call

The recent times of COVID-19 have made weddings over virtual meeting the new normal. A lot of couples couldn’t postpone their marriage to a later date. Hence, they decided to opt for a wedding with only family members in attendance. However, how fun are weddings without funny banter from friends, especially when it comes to Indian marriages.

To make sure that their friends do not miss out on details of their wedding without being physically present, a lot of people are ending up having virtual weddings over Zoom calls.

The recent example of such a wedding was Indian TV star Manish Raisinghan who married his girlfriend Sangeita Chauhan earlier this month. While the couple had an intimate ceremony in the presence of only family members, their friends and co-stars joined them on Zoom.

Bangalore-based lawyer Spadika Jayaraj, and her husband Siddhartha also got hitched in a virtual wedding ceremony, joined by friends over the Zoom call. The couple had their wedding planned in November, however they decided to get it done now.

Was probably among the 0.1% of brides who had to worry about 2 factor authentication 30 mins before getting married. But I loved everything about my smallcutezoomwedding pic.twitter.com/54qbQLZ9wu — SpuddyKat (@spadjay) May 15, 2020

Punjabi couple Sushen Dang and Keerti Naran did not let the COVID-19 pandemic dampen their wedding plans. The lovebirds had their big, fat Indian wedding over the Zoom call, with all their friends in presence.

US couple Mark Van Name and Jen O’Leary also had their fairytale wedding virtually, in the company of friends and family members.

Here are some photos of the wedding I just performed in my backyard! I teared up as I married Jennie O’Leary & Mark Van Name! So grateful I could officiate today as they scrambled to keep their wedding date even though the big party will have to come later! #LoveWins #QueensWins pic.twitter.com/n3quMKacsR — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) April 25, 2020

Another couple, Mumbai-based Preet Singh and Delhi-based Neet Kaur were in two different cities when the lockdown put a question on their wedding plans. The couple decided to twist the customs and get married over the video call, joined by friends and family from as far as Dubai, Canada and Australia.