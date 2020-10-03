'Weird Al' Yankovic's Parody Version of Trump-Biden Presidential Debate Leaves Internet in Splits

The US politics has become a sort of spectacle for the people world over. The recent presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat nominee Joe Biden was first of its kind with some ridiculous claims made by Trump.

To capture the madness that is running through the politics of the United States, musical satirist ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic released a video titled We're All Doomed on Wednesday.

In the video, Yankovic plays the musical moderator of the Tuesday debate and also adds clips from the memorable first face-off between the Republican and Democrat candidates. He uses their statements and turns them into musical remarks.

Yankovic sings, Who's it gonna be/In the West Wing/We're living in the apocalypse/I'm begging you to put a stop to this/Pretty please.

The video has received 2,293,247 views and is being hailed as more watchable than the actual debate which had become a bit cringefest.

Users commented, “This is awesome. The debate was not.” Another user said how the video was almost like a therapy as the comment read, “This is helping with my post-debate PTSD.”

Some netizens also said how Yankovic should be the moderator of the upcoming presidential debates since he is asking the right questions. One user said, “We need Weird Al to moderate the debates. He's the only one who has to courage to press the candidates about the cows.”

Another user said, “More professional than the debate we actually got. Sad thing is, that's not a joke!”

For the video, which has become a saviour for some of the viewers, Yankovic collaborated with The Gregory Brothers, known for their online series in which they Songify the News, formerly known as Auto-Tune the News.

Yankovic had also won a best boxed or special limited-edition package Grammy for Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of 'Weird Al' Yankovic in 2019.