Weird Blue Bottle With Mystery Liquid Found Between Legs of Skeleton Dug Up in UK

Having a profession in the field of archeology is exciting as they are the first witnesses to revelations of historical elements hidden beneath the surface of time. One such element recently surfaced during an excavation drive being conducted in the city of Kingston Upon Hull, abbreviated and popularly known as Hull, in England. A team of archeologists found a bottle with a mysterious blue liquid inside it, between the legs of a skeleton.

The team, comprising of 70 experts, was working in the Old Trinity Cemetery regarding a project to create a new road junction site. During the excavation, they stumbled upon a skeleton that had a blue glass bottle with ‘Hull Infirmary,’ written on it, carefully placed between the legs.

On conducting research, it was found that the skeleton is of a woman who died in her 60s and was suffering from residual rickets and osteoporosis, the Hull Daily Mail report stated. The sealed bottle that was deliberately placed in the grave contained an unusual brown liquid.

In an interview with the Hull Daily Mail, the Osteology supervisor at the Nottingham Trent University, Katie Dalmon, said, “The tests have confirmed the presence of Potassium, Sodium, and Phosphorus. It is likely that the liquid might be urine. However, it raises a series of questions like why was it placed in the grave? If it is not urine, then what could it be?” Firing up another theory, she added, “It could also be a phosphate-based tonic which was very popular in the 19th century as a cure for various ailments.”

The excavation project is being considered the biggest archeological dig in Hull’s history. Before beginning the project, it was observed that more than 1500 skeletons would be exhumed in the project. All the skeletons were buried between the year 1783 and 1861. Artifacts such as rings, coins, clothing, and crockery are also found in the grave. However, finding the blue-bottled brown liquid is peculiar and a first.

