Weird Conspiracy Theory Claims Mosquitos Used by Govt to Spy People

Conspiracy theories can range from borderline believable ones to totally absurd ones that defy logic. Many of these conspiracy theorists are so full of conviction that the theory develops a cult following. Can you think of a conspiracy theory around mosquitos, though? Yes, the very annoying creature that spreads diseases like dengue and malaria has now attracted the attention of conspiracy theorists. Mosquitos are being used as agents for spying, according to them.

The theory was brought to notice by a TikToker named Liam Dixon, who spoke about it in a TikTok post. Elaborating on it, he said that he came across a man who claims to have found a mosquito at his home, with the number 38 mysteriously printed on its back.

Top Showsha Video

In the video, Liam says that it is a part of a conspiracy, where mosquitoes are being bred and numbers are being written on their backs to spy on people. Not all people were in tandem with the spying part though as they believed that the man was just breeding mosquitoes for experiments and told them apart by numbering them.

But many agreed that mosquitos were being used to spy on people. Individuals have long held the belief that the government uses pigeons to spy on people. “Thousands of birds have fallen dead out of the sky on numerous weird occasions over the years,” claimed Liam.

He also said after the governments started having technical issues with the pigeons, they announced lockdowns during the pandemic to keep people indoors so that government agents could go fix the pigeons. Now, the latest belief is that, after repeatedly experiencing technical issues with pigeons, governments have now started using mosquitos instead.

However, the TikToker himself does not seem to believe in this conspiracy theory although the theory has many buyers. We think it is way too far stretched, what do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here