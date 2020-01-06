Weird-Dough: Hungry US Family Heats Pizza for Dinner, Ends up Baking a Snake Instead
The picture of a burned snake alongside a pizza garnered over thousands of likes on Facebook.
Image for representation purpose only / Reuters.
A family of four in the US state of North Carolina was in for a surprise when they found a snake in their oven while heating a pizza for dinner.
When Robert Helm put the oven for preheating, little did he know that a snake had slithered in.
It was only after the oven started smoking that his wife Amber backed their two children off to a safe distance and found a charred snake inside.
The last time the gas oven was used was on Christmas Day to cook a ham.
Amber told CNN that the oven was dark and the snake was possibly dead due to the preheating.
The picture of a burned snake alongside a pizza garnered over thousands of likes on a local TV channel WRAL’s Facebook page.
People were curious about what the family finally have for dinner.
Amber reiterated that they did not eat the pizza and instead went out for dinner.
The Helms have two children, aged 3 and 1. The family has moved into the house a year back.
To find out how the snake managed to enter their household and ended up in the oven, the family said they would be seeking help from an expert.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Not Angry, Young Man?' Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic Tweet Post JNU Attack Causes Furore Online
- Deepika Padukone Celebrates 34th Birthday, Nehha Pendse Marries Shardul Singh Bayas
- The Rs 149 Prepaid Recharge Battle: More Data on Reliance Jio Than Airtel And Vodafone
- Fitbit Versa 2 Review: No Surprise That Google Really Wanted to Own This Brilliance
- WhatsApp Will Not Work on These Android, iOS Phones from February 2020