Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Weird-Dough: Hungry US Family Heats Pizza for Dinner, Ends up Baking a Snake Instead

The picture of a burned snake alongside a pizza garnered over thousands of likes on Facebook.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 6, 2020, 3:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Weird-Dough: Hungry US Family Heats Pizza for Dinner, Ends up Baking a Snake Instead
Image for representation purpose only / Reuters.

A family of four in the US state of North Carolina was in for a surprise when they found a snake in their oven while heating a pizza for dinner.

When Robert Helm put the oven for preheating, little did he know that a snake had slithered in.

It was only after the oven started smoking that his wife Amber backed their two children off to a safe distance and found a charred snake inside.

The last time the gas oven was used was on Christmas Day to cook a ham.

Amber told CNN that the oven was dark and the snake was possibly dead due to the preheating.

The picture of a burned snake alongside a pizza garnered over thousands of likes on a local TV channel WRAL’s Facebook page.

People were curious about what the family finally have for dinner.

Amber reiterated that they did not eat the pizza and instead went out for dinner.

The Helms have two children, aged 3 and 1. The family has moved into the house a year back.

To find out how the snake managed to enter their household and ended up in the oven, the family said they would be seeking help from an expert.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram