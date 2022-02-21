Weird Manicure Video Shows Nails Having Food, Tequila; Netizens say ‘Please stop’

A trip to the nail salon is a pleasurable way to treat oneself. However, like with any other aesthetic procedure, things can occasionally go awry. People in the fashion world may frequently come up with eccentric solutions to stand out from the crowd. However, in their quest to create something unique, a nail salon ended up using actual food in nail art.

Nail Sunny, a Russian-based salon with branches in Los Angeles and Ukraine, has captured people’s attention by displaying off long claws loaded with food – such as bread, rolls, and spices – as well as all the trimmings for a tequila shot, with a glass affixed.

A manicurist can be seen putting what looks to be pieces of tortilla wrappers to one fingernail before topping it up with fresh herbs in a video uploaded on Nail Sunny’s Instagram page. She then paints the second nail white before covering it in salt to be used as fixing with the tequila.

She glues a toasted piece of bread to the artificial nail on her pinkie. A shot glass is connected to her middle finger, in which she pours tequila.

The groomed woman puts her bread-laden claws into what looks to be a delicious meal before feeding another person with her nails.

The bizarre video is attracting all kinds of responses. It has garnered over 286,000 views and more than 4,000 likes.

Well, this is not the first time that a nail salon has turned heads and made headlines. Previously, Nail Sunny fashioned a little aquarium in an acrylic nail in which they introduced actual fish to display the tank they constructed.

Many people reported the footage and urged the salon to erase it, accusing it of animal cruelty. Others questioned the usefulness of doing this, condemning the system for exploiting innocent creatures for entertainment.

