Weird Questions Asked in IAS Exams That Will Blow Your Mind

The Civil Services examination and other competitive exams are conducted to find out how sharp the prospective candidate’s mind is. Some tricky questions are asked in these exams to test the intelligence level of the candidates. At times certain questions during the interview round could be quite strange, but their answers are simple.

Today we are going to share with you some such questions, which are asked in most of the competitive exams. The answers to these mind blowing questions are very easy. But you have to put some thought into it. Just try to answer these questions and get your brain exercised:

Question 1: What is that word of Hindi language which a person sees but does not read?

Answer: No

Question 2: What is such a thing that dies after drinking water?

Answer: Thirst

Question 3: Which organism gives both milk and egg?

Answer: Platypus

Question 4: What is that thing that women show off and men hide?

Answer: Purse

Question 5: After marriage, what is that thing of a boy that becomes a girl’s forever?

Answer: Surname

Question 6: What is the work that a man does once and a woman does it again and again?

Answer: Applying vermilion

Question 7: What is that thing that is in between the two legs?

Answer: Knee

Question 8: What is that work, which every person can do only at night?

Answer: Dinner

These are a few questions which were asked in the IAS exam to check the intelligence level of the candidates

