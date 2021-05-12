Disneyland, Cathedral or Under Dracula's Tutelage: Weirdest Covid Jab Sites Around the World

As countries around the world have kept the vaccination drives going on, people have been proudly photographing or flaunting their jabbed selves but one thing that have stood out is the locations. In order to ensure that maximum number of people are vaccinated, the governments have also entrusted a significant portion of the job to private entities. Places as odd as museums, concert halls to sport stadiums have all doubled up as Covid-19 jab hotspots. Here’s a look at some of the oddest places that are rolling out vaccine doses for the public:

Salisbury Cathedral

The 800-year-old Salisbury Cathedral in the UK was one of several British cathedrals to open as a vaccination centre earlier this year. Those awaiting their shots could enjoy organ music to calm any last-minute nerves. Last week, the final vaccinations were given by the NHS team within the cathedral and now the vaccine spot has been moved to another cathedral building, the Leaden Hall.

We're proud to play our part in the vaccine programme, with over 25,000 jabs given inside our building. Now is the time to help everyone get the same free access to COVID-19 vaccines. We support @UNICEF_uk & @crowdfunderuk's appeal to #GiveTheWorldAShot 📷: Ash Mills pic.twitter.com/bLfRjTFidn— Salisbury Cathedral (@SalisburyCath) April 22, 2021

Disneyland

California officials have taken over a parking lot at the Anaheim resort as a super-site with the capacity to vaccinate some 3,000 people per day. More than 200,000 shots were given and it continued for 3 months.

Ice Rink

Berlin’s Erika-Hess ice stadium is among the first mass vaccine delivery sites to open in the German capital, with others planned at a velodrome and a disused airport.

Racecourse

Known for hosting ‘The Derby’ summer horse racing event, Epsom Downs racecourse in south England has been turned into one of UK’s temporary immunisation centres.

Our racecourse has been named as one of just seven super vaccination centres in the country tonight. We are proud to play our part in this national effort 💙https://t.co/E9ZHyzD1vH — Epsom Downs Racecourse (@EpsomRacecourse) January 6, 2021

New York Museum

The American Museum of Natural History in New York started Covid-19 vaccination sites in April. The people of New York will be able to register themselves to get the Covid-19 jab of Moderna vaccine in the museum’s Milstein Hall of Ocean Life, right beneath the gigantic 94-foot blue whale model that hangs from the ceiling.

We’re WHALE-coming #COVID19 vaccines to the American Museum of Natural History!This site is for everyone but especially for our @NYCHA housing residents, cultural workers, members of DC37, and museum staff. Whale see you there! pic.twitter.com/WLvnziNho0 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 19, 2021

France’s Vacci Bus

In eastern France, the ‘Vacci’bus’ has been reaching out to the elderly people for the latter to receive their Covid-19 jabs. For those of a certain age who are unable to travel far, the bus is a lifesaver.

Christ the Redeemer

Brazil, which has been one of the hardest hit across the world due to Covid-19, has been using its acclaimed landmark to vaccinate people using the Chinese-made Coronavac jab. Recipients took the vaccine under the shadow of Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue high on a hill overlooking the city.

Dracula’s Castle

Visitors to Dracula’s castle are being jabbed from this month, after medics set up a COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Transylvanian attraction. Doctors and nurses with fang stickers on their scrubs are offering free Pfizer shots to all-comers at 14th century Bran Castle.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here