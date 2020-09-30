Weirdest Record: British Man Enters Guinness Book With Fastest Garbage Bin Motor Car

The need for speed is quite an understatement for many racing enthusiasts. Over the years, many land, water and aerial speed records have been set and broken. These include racing highly engineered cars, motorboats, sophisticated aircrafts to weird machines propped up to achieve desired speed levels.

Since we’re on the subject, we have got a treat in the form of a weird but true Guinness World Records video. It is set by an eccentric design engineer from UK who surprisingly set a new one in a motorised garbage bin, yes you read that right!

28-year-old Andy Jennings used an old garbage bin and transformed it into a racing motor, adding a motorbike engine, gearbox, steering and a seat. Andy reached speeds of over 60 km/hour while riding the motorised bin. The event attended by Guinness World Records officials said at the start that he had to break speeds of over 48 km/hr in order to set a new world record.

To everyone’s surprise Andy exceeded the target by hitting a top speed of 69 km/hr.

According to reports, the race organised by motorsport racing company Straightliners was held at Elvington airfield in northeast England on Sunday.

Andy said he had a great day at the race, and he was very happy with his result of 96 km/hr., which was well above the target speed of 48 km/hr. Once he got to the end of the runway, he felt charged up with the spectators cheering and it was a really nice feeling, he added.

Andy attributed his world record to his friend Ben Ellis, who had passed away in June.

According to reports, a few other land speed records were also broken by other participants at the event. These include the world’s fastest motorized toilet, world’s fastest garden and a wheelbarrow.

In another surprise, Jason Liversidge reached a top speed of 104 km/hr in a motorized wheelchair. Jason participated in the event despite being 95% paralysed.