News18» News»Buzz»'Welcome, Elon Musk': Tesla Announces to Roll Out Model 3 in India, Desi Twitter Can't Keep Calm
2-MIN READ

'Welcome, Elon Musk': Tesla Announces to Roll Out Model 3 in India, Desi Twitter Can't Keep Calm

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari has also said that Tesla will “start operations” in India in early 2021.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Elon Musk's Tesla is all set to enter India's automotive market by June 2021. The American electric vehicle (EV) maker is all set to start accepting bookings for its maiden launch with the Model 3, officially from next month and deliveries might commence by the end of the first quarter next year.

According to an Economic Times Auto report, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in a tweet in October this year, announced that his company would enter India in 2021. Musk, in response to a tweet, claimed to introduce his EV brand next year for sure.

Tesla will now resume its bookings in India from January 2021 and the Model 3 will come into India as Completely Built Up (CBU) and is set to be priced around Rs 55-60 lakhs. It will be positioned as a luxury car and is unlikely to face competition in India.

Tesla’s Model 3 is not only the most affordable version to date when rolled out in 2017, but it has also emerged as the world’s best-selling electric car. The entry level is available in the following variants – Standard Range (RWD), Standard Range Plus (RWD), Long Range (AWD) and Long Range Performance (AWD). Its battery size ranges from 50 kWh to 75 kWh, and driving range from 381 km to 580 km.

Tesla cars have their fan following in India and the reactions on social media to the news is a testimony. While there were a few jokes too, the move is largely being welcomed by majority in India.

Take a look:

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari has also said that Tesla will “start operations” in India in early 2021.


