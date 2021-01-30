'Welcome to the Club, USA': Priyanka Chopra Jonas On Kamala Harris Becoming First Female VP

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has given her two cents about America electing their first female vice president in the form of Kamala Harris, who is also of Indian descent.The actress was promoting her Netflix release, The White Tigerwhich she has executively produced alongside acting in it. The promotions led her to guest at Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show with Stephen ColbertandPriyanka got to talking about various topics.

From her teen modelling days to Indian food in the US, Colbert had some interesting questions for the star. Soon, their conversation came to politics and the inauguration of the new president and vice president of the United States. It was then when Colbert asked how did Priyanka feel as a South Asian woman herself to see the “first female, first South Asian, first African American vice president”.

Priyanka gave a poised reply that is winning hearts online. She said she had a couple of things to say. Firstly, the moment was “emotional” for a lot of her friends and family. But as she comes from a “country like India which has seen several women in governance, whether it is President, [or] Prime Minister”, she also felt it was time that the USA also joined the club.

“Welcome to the club, America. That’s what I’ll say. High time, I hope this isn’t the first,” the actress added.

Priyanka also mentioned why more and more women should be seen in positions of governance. “Leadership looks amazing especially when it is diverse and reflective of what the world really looks like.”

Actress Tara Sharma Saluja shared the clip on her Instagram handle and praised the global icon. She said although Harris was “fab”, India has seen many women leaders take important posts in the country’s governance. She appreciated Priyanka for highlighting this arena.

The post quickly went viral, garnering a huge number of likes and comments. The short clip went on to receive more than 7,200 likes on Instagram within 22 hours of being shared.Many Instagram users praised Priyanka’s comments. One user wrote,“Super!! Couldn’t have said it better” while another commented that the actress’ approach was “too good”.“Nailed at the moment, wow,” read one of the replies while another said,“The presence of mind is beautiful. Best answer!”

Many users came out to support Tara’s post as well. One of the comments read,“Well said dear Tara! Good post”.

