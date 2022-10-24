'Well Done, Anushka Sharma': Fans 'Credit' Actor After Virat Kohli Show in IND vs PAK Match

India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup featured a spectacular Virat Kohli show as Team India roared to victory. The win left social media with many jewels of moments, including one when captain Rohit Sharma ran to the ground and lifted Kohli. ‘King Kohli’ is the man of the hour, but now, some fans are tipping a hat to Anushka Sharma and unhappier times. The Bollywood actor has been on the receiving end of raging misogyny from Indian cricket fans blaming her whenever Kohli has happened to put up a poor show.

“Agar blame karna hai, toh credit bhi dena chahiye. Well done, Anushka,” fans began to tweet out in a rebuttal to trolls who have targeted Sharma repeatedly over Kohli’s performance.

Agar blame karna hai, to credit bhi dena chahiye. Well done, Anushka. — अग्रिमा (@Agrimonious) October 23, 2022

Agar blame karna hai, to credit bhi dena chahiye. Well done, Anushka bhabhi. https://t.co/HCnUxpeWtG — Dr. House (@DeanOfJio1) October 23, 2022

Yayy!

Well done Team India

Well done Kohli…well done Anushka! — Anantika Sharma (@infinity4UAll) October 23, 2022

Happy to know that no one would be trolling Anushka Sharma tonight since Virat has done so well❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZNbaFy3eCF — Sara_mugisha #Saskay #BTSV BiasCapricorn babe (@sara_mugisha) October 23, 2022

Everyone say thanks to Anushka Sharma and Vamika Kohli. — 球子 Hara ✨ (@Mystic_riverrr) October 23, 2022

Cheering for Kohli after India’s win, Sharma wrote in an emotional Instagram post, “You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in people’s lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man, my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling.”

Calling Sunday’s nerve-wracking game the best match of her life, she said: “I have just watched the best match of my life, I can say, and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! So proud of you!! Your strength is contagious and you, my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin.”

