CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » Buzz » 'Well Done, Anushka Sharma': Fans 'Credit' Actor After Virat Kohli Show in IND vs PAK Match
2-MIN READ

'Well Done, Anushka Sharma': Fans 'Credit' Actor After Virat Kohli Show in IND vs PAK Match

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: October 24, 2022, 08:08 IST

New Delhi, India

Anushka Sharma gets trolled whenever Virat Kohli puts up a less than ideal show. (Credits: AP; Instagram/@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma gets trolled whenever Virat Kohli puts up a less than ideal show. (Credits: AP; Instagram/@anushkasharma)

After Virat Kohli's stunning show at IND vs PAK match in the T20 World Cup, Desi cricket fans are 'crediting' Anushka Sharma who has so far been held 'responsible' for his failures.

India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup featured a spectacular Virat Kohli show as Team India roared to victory. The win left social media with many jewels of moments, including one when captain Rohit Sharma ran to the ground and lifted Kohli. ‘King Kohli’ is the man of the hour, but now, some fans are tipping a hat to Anushka Sharma and unhappier times. The Bollywood actor has been on the receiving end of raging misogyny from Indian cricket fans blaming her whenever Kohli has happened to put up a poor show.

Agar blame karna hai, toh credit bhi dena chahiye. Well done, Anushka,” fans began to tweet out in a rebuttal to trolls who have targeted Sharma repeatedly over Kohli’s performance.

Cheering for Kohli after India’s win, Sharma wrote in an emotional Instagram post, “You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in people’s lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man, my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling.”

Calling Sunday’s nerve-wracking game the best match of her life, she said: “I have just watched the best match of my life, I can say, and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! So proud of you!! Your strength is contagious and you, my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 24, 2022, 07:49 IST
last updated:October 24, 2022, 08:08 IST