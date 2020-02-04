'Well Done Google': Anand Mahindra 'Cries' after Watching Super Bowl Ad, Twitter Relates

The Super Bowl is one of the most widely televised programmes, something for which various companies such as Amazon and Google pay high prices to get an advertisement slot.

Google undoubtedly used the opportunity well with its ‘Loretta’ ad. It traces the “little help” that an old man takes from Google Assistant to not forget the “love of his life”.

The video has been successful in touching hearts across the globe and the list also includes the business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra is known to be very vocal on Twitter and has now spoken for all when he tweeted that ‘Loretta’ managed to make him cry.

This Super Bowl ad made me cry. Seriously. Perhaps it’s my vintage that made me identify with it. But I think it will strike a chord with most people, no matter what their age is... Well done Google. You managed to dive deep into our hearts... https://t.co/yfJPvvQ2uI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 3, 2020

He wrote that perhaps his vintage made him identify more with the ad. But he was sure that it would “strike a chord with most people”, irrespective of their age. He ended by congratulating the media giant for managing to “dive deep” into everyone’s hearts. The original video on YouTube has received over 14 million views and Mahindra’s tweet garnered 1.6K likes and 142 retweets. The tweet was filled with varied reactions.

Lovely... — Pradeep Mukerjee (@PradeepMukerjee) February 3, 2020

👌👌 — Shailesh Arun Zarekar (@zarekarshailesh) February 3, 2020

Google knows how to tap the emotions. — Simba! (@smanohar_s) February 3, 2020

One Twitter user thought it was the best of the Super Bowl ads.

Yes it was the best, I thought. — rajat singhal (@singhalrajat) February 3, 2020

Wonderful — SAMIR RIZVI (@sameerbhai) February 3, 2020

Technology can bring emotions to life. Great use of technology — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) February 3, 2020

The tagline for the ad was ‘A little help with the little things’, while the instrumental version of Say Something by ‘A Great Big World’ played in the background.

keywords: Anand Mahindra, Loretta, tweet, Twitter, Google, Super Bowl, Google Assistant, YouTube

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.