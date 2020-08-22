Netizens Pay Respect to Their First Browser as Microsoft Bids Farewell to Internet Explorer

In news that could upset the early joiners of the www, the tech giant Microsoft has announced that it will end support for Internet Explorer 11 and Legacy Edge browser across its Microsoft 365 apps and services over the next year.

Updating the same in a blog post, Microsoft said that that Internet Explorer will no longer be supported for Microsoft's online services such as Office 365, Outlook, OneDrive and more from August 17, 2021.

However, Microsoft added that Internet Explorer 11 will continue to function being a component of the Windows operating system but access to Microsoft 365 apps and services won't work with the browser after August.

As the news broke on social media, netizens assembled to bid goodbye to the browser with hilarious memes.

The company has said that it will end support for Internet Explorer from August 17, 2021, onwards. This means that after August 17, 2021, the browser will stop working on Microsoft products such as Office 365, Outlook, and others #InternetExplorer pic.twitter.com/0MVibRM6x3 — Mudassar WaHaB (@mudassar_wahab) August 21, 2020

How many times we have to say goodbye to #InternetExplorer ‍♂️#GoodByeInternetExplorer — Kapilan Sachchithananthan (@iamkapilan) August 21, 2020

Thank you #InternetExplorer for everything. I have not used you much but bitched about you alot just to make conversations and look cool. You were really helpful tho at times.I'll miss you. 1995-2021 pic.twitter.com/vrt1tIg5a0 — Akash Mishra ‍ (@switchhitx) August 20, 2020

My first browser was IE. #InternetExplorer — Seema Saharan #BashWoman (@SeemaSaharan5) August 21, 2020

Thank you for all the memes, laughs, and smiles.#InternetExplorer pic.twitter.com/Art3GbSxb2 — Seema Saharan #BashWoman (@SeemaSaharan5) August 21, 2020

RIP to the browser that the world used to download another browser. Real one.#InternetExplorer pic.twitter.com/JiGKMigiwF — Academy Music Business (@BenjaminEnfield) August 22, 2020

#InternetExplorer to be discontinued by MicrosoftSad day for me pic.twitter.com/3RqfCvFw6V — स्वदेशी इंटरनेट एक्सप्लोरर (@explorerhoon) August 20, 2020

#RepeatAfterMe We gonna miss you #InternetExplorer . The XML and HTML coding. Miss you buddy . pic.twitter.com/O2DUTZcXbl — Sanjay Tak (@addicted__monk) August 21, 2020

#InternetExplorer II amI am gonnaI am gonna missI am gonna miss youSorry for slow loading but I was a fan of Internet Explorer. The one which was the best Chrome downloader. pic.twitter.com/53sh7TKL57 — Adarsh Gupta (@reallyadarsh) August 21, 2020

Of late, Microsoft has been moving existing Windows 10 users to its new Chromium-based Edge browser, and the company noted that new devices, as well as future Windows updates, will all include the new Edge browser.