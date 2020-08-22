BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Netizens Pay Respect to Their First Browser as Microsoft Bids Farewell to Internet Explorer

Image tweeted by @explorerhoon.

Microsoft has announced that it will end support for Internet Explorer 11 and Legacy Edge browser across its Microsoft 365 apps and services over the next year.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 22, 2020, 11:01 AM IST
In news that could upset the early joiners of the www, the tech giant Microsoft has announced that it will end support for Internet Explorer 11 and Legacy Edge browser across its Microsoft 365 apps and services over the next year.

Updating the same in a blog post, Microsoft said that that Internet Explorer will no longer be supported for Microsoft's online services such as Office 365, Outlook, OneDrive and more from August 17, 2021.

However, Microsoft added that Internet Explorer 11 will continue to function being a component of the Windows operating system but access to Microsoft 365 apps and services won't work with the browser after August.

As the news broke on social media, netizens assembled to bid goodbye to the browser with hilarious memes.

Of late, Microsoft has been moving existing Windows 10 users to its new Chromium-based Edge browser, and the company noted that new devices, as well as future Windows updates, will all include the new Edge browser.

