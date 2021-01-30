'We'll Take Anyone': Woman Drops 'Truth Bombs' about US Elections in Viral Video, Wins Twitter's Vote

The United States governance and election process is being scrutinized by the public after enduring an embarrassing tenure of Donald Trump. A recent viral video is asking some serious questions regarding the qualifications of elected officials in the US and netizens are finding it amazing.

In the video, a woman points out some absurd rules and loopholes in the American way of electing representatives to the country’s legislature in a 59-second clip that was shared on Twitter too. The woman in the video started by saying that it is strange that there are no job requirements for public servants in Congress and no background checks, rules or a human resource department that controls them. She pointed out that there is an age requirement for American citizens to run for election but no work or education requirement which seems weird. There is also no provision that allows verification of criminal background or the references they provide, she claims. The rule comes off as discriminatory as a US citizen loses the right to vote if found a felon but they do not lose the right to run for public office.

The video also points out how American representative for Colorado's third congressional district and gun rights activist Lauren Boebert was taking her GED tests while she was running for Congress. The GED programme in the US provides adults who did not complete a formal high school programme the opportunity to demonstrate high-school level knowledge and skills. Quoting this example, the video says that for a professor in the US, they have to complete high school, go to college and graduate and then have a PhD to actually earn money, but for a person running for Congress not having a high school diploma does not hinder the chances.

This also means that a person with low academic qualifications can have more power and money in the US. In a sarcastic take, the TikToker says that maybe they should stop telling their kids that dropping out of high school might prove to be a setback in their lifesince some Representatives at the US Congress seem to have a criminal record and advocate violence. She went on to name Republican politician Andy Harris and Marjorie Taylor Greene who also supports the QAnon believers.

Earlier in the month, the 46th US President Joe Biden was sworn in along with Kamala Harris who became the first woman, Indian-American and black person to hold office as the American Vice President.