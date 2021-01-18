WeMetOnTwitter: Singles of the Internet Unite With Memes as Desi Couple's Love Story Goes Viral

The Internet is filled with hatred, outrage, and endless trolling. But then there are days of hope that provide a perfect escape from all that negativity floating about on our timelines.

Recently, a desi couple of Twitter announced their wedding on the microblogging site, sharing photos from their big day by using a viral meme from 2020: "How it Started vs How it's Going"

The couple also informed their followers that Twitter had played matchmaker in their relationship and shared their first-ever exchange on the platform along with the hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter.

The heartwarming story saw a flurry of congratulatory messages coming their way as wishes kept pouring in for the desi couple.

The hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter eventually gained traction early on Monday morning for all the right reasons but then the memers (read: singles) of the world arrived and hijacked the trend with hilarious yet harmless memes.

#WeMetOnTwitter is trending rightnow Introverts on twitter* pic.twitter.com/atUQYM98NV — K R A T O S (@PaHadi_cHhokro) January 18, 2021

Everytime i see this hastag on trending #WeMetOnTwitter Me : pic.twitter.com/6ei0WdGDO3 — N E E R J (@neerajbangaa) January 18, 2021

Me watching ppl posting #WeMetOnTwitterSingle me : pic.twitter.com/D0hV8lFSb3 — Facqueline Jernandez ⚡ (@uffaditi) January 18, 2021

After reading the tweet about #WeMetOnTwitter Single be like : pic.twitter.com/ctJ4uaxOPn — (@IamNishaKumari) January 17, 2021

My actual reaction when I saw #WeMetOnTwitter is trending pic.twitter.com/b5uq2eRMHU — Ria (@riyabhowmik11) January 17, 2021

#WeMetOnTwitter wasn't just about memes, though. Several other Twitter users shared their personal stories of love and friendship they have experienced thanks to the blue bird app.