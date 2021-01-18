#WeMetOnTwitter: Singles of the Internet Unite With Memes as Desi Couple's Love Story Goes Viral
Recently, a desi couple of Twitter announced their wedding on the microblogging site, sharing photos from their big day by using a viral meme from 2020: 'How it Started vs How it's Going'.
The Internet is filled with hatred, outrage, and endless trolling. But then there are days of hope that provide a perfect escape from all that negativity floating about on our timelines.
The couple also informed their followers that Twitter had played matchmaker in their relationship and shared their first-ever exchange on the platform along with the hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter.
The heartwarming story saw a flurry of congratulatory messages coming their way as wishes kept pouring in for the desi couple.
#WeMetOnTwitter wasn't just about memes, though. Several other Twitter users shared their personal stories of love and friendship they have experienced thanks to the blue bird app.