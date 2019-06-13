Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Did Cricket Fans Really Dance to 'Lollypop Lagelu' on London Streets During World Cup?

A video of foreigners apparently dancing to popular Bhojpuri song 'Lollypop Lagelu' on London streets celebrating the Cricket World Cup in England is doing the rounds of the Internet. But did it really happen?

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 13, 2019, 12:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Did Cricket Fans Really Dance to 'Lollypop Lagelu' on London Streets During World Cup?
Screenshots from Twitter.
Loading...

The sheer amount of Indians in attendance during their second World Cup clash against Australia was a testament that desi fans have come out in full force to support the Men in Blue in the cricket extravaganza.

So it shouldn't come as a surprise that Indians have decided to take their ground celebrations onto the streets of England to celebrate the tournament.

And what better a song to raise a toast to the carnival than the ultimate party anthem - Lollypop Lagelu? The massively popular Bhojpuri dance number, a staple at Indian weddings and parties, has somehow managed to reach the World Cup held in England. Or has it?

In a video that has spread like wildfire on the Internet, thousands of foreigners can be seen shaking a leg to the Bhojpuri song on the London streets as a DJ van sporting a tricolour blasts away Lollypop Lagelu on the seemingly crowded street of London.

The video's circulation reached its peak on the Indian Internet after desi rapper Baba Sehgal spotted it and shared it from his Facebook account.

But were the English (and others) really dancing to an Indian song at the World Cup? The simple answer here in no.

The video happens to be from the Carnival of Cultures or Karneval der Kulturen - a street festival in Berlin where thousands of people join hands every year to celebrate the multicultural diversity and ethnic groups residing in Germany with on-street songs and colourful dance performances.

The video in question does have Indians and people of other ethnicities dancing to Bollywood song but neither Lollypop Lagelu nor the ICC Cricket World Cup fans in London make an appearance in it. In fact, if you look cloesley, the van or the "tableau" blasting the Bollywood song clearly reads "Berlin" on it.

You can watch Indians celebrating their culture in Berlin here:

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram