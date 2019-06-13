Did Cricket Fans Really Dance to 'Lollypop Lagelu' on London Streets During World Cup?

The sheer amount of Indians in attendance during their second World Cup clash against Australia was a testament that desi fans have come out in full force to support the Men in Blue in the cricket extravaganza.

So it shouldn't come as a surprise that Indians have decided to take their ground celebrations onto the streets of England to celebrate the tournament.

And what better a song to raise a toast to the carnival than the ultimate party anthem - Lollypop Lagelu? The massively popular Bhojpuri dance number, a staple at Indian weddings and parties, has somehow managed to reach the World Cup held in England. Or has it?

In a video that has spread like wildfire on the Internet, thousands of foreigners can be seen shaking a leg to the Bhojpuri song on the London streets as a DJ van sporting a tricolour blasts away Lollypop Lagelu on the seemingly crowded street of London.

The video's circulation reached its peak on the Indian Internet after desi rapper Baba Sehgal spotted it and shared it from his Facebook account.

But were the English (and others) really dancing to an Indian song at the World Cup? The simple answer here in no.

The video happens to be from the Carnival of Cultures or Karneval der Kulturen - a street festival in Berlin where thousands of people join hands every year to celebrate the multicultural diversity and ethnic groups residing in Germany with on-street songs and colourful dance performances.

The video in question does have Indians and people of other ethnicities dancing to Bollywood song but neither Lollypop Lagelu nor the ICC Cricket World Cup fans in London make an appearance in it. In fact, if you look cloesley, the van or the "tableau" blasting the Bollywood song clearly reads "Berlin" on it.

You can watch Indians celebrating their culture in Berlin here: