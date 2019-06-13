Did Cricket Fans Really Dance to 'Lollypop Lagelu' on London Streets During World Cup?
A video of foreigners apparently dancing to popular Bhojpuri song 'Lollypop Lagelu' on London streets celebrating the Cricket World Cup in England is doing the rounds of the Internet. But did it really happen?
Screenshots from Twitter.
The sheer amount of Indians in attendance during their second World Cup clash against Australia was a testament that desi fans have come out in full force to support the Men in Blue in the cricket extravaganza.
So it shouldn't come as a surprise that Indians have decided to take their ground celebrations onto the streets of England to celebrate the tournament.
And what better a song to raise a toast to the carnival than the ultimate party anthem - Lollypop Lagelu? The massively popular Bhojpuri dance number, a staple at Indian weddings and parties, has somehow managed to reach the World Cup held in England. Or has it?
In a video that has spread like wildfire on the Internet, thousands of foreigners can be seen shaking a leg to the Bhojpuri song on the London streets as a DJ van sporting a tricolour blasts away Lollypop Lagelu on the seemingly crowded street of London.
Lo aur karvalo World Cup London mein #AUSvPAK #PAKvAUS #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/87n8djq5Br— Yogesh Hardasani (@yogjan15) June 12, 2019
People dancing to "Lollipop lagelu" on the streets of London is the best thing I've ever seen in a long time!#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/WbeeMcC0Cn— Darshan Pania (@i_m_Pania) June 13, 2019
#WorldCup2019 #ICCWorldCup2019 I swear to God sometimes even we surprise ourselves.#Lollipoplagelu pic.twitter.com/ClKbRMaTl2— Abhijeet M Sawant (@ABSawant) June 13, 2019
Ultralegend DJ players In London: pic.twitter.com/uIyvahxXHh— Dr. Batra (@hemantbatra0) June 12, 2019
और करवा लो वर्ल्ड कप लंदन में!#Indyeah! #ICCWorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/FIc1WYbyNt— Harpreet (@CestMoiz) June 12, 2019
London bna Boring Road Patna.Aur krwa lo World Cup London me. 🏏😆 #CWC19 #Bihar #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/bQXBuFFzU4— Abhay Anand 🇮🇳 (@ABHAY_1987) June 12, 2019
The video's circulation reached its peak on the Indian Internet after desi rapper Baba Sehgal spotted it and shared it from his Facebook account.
But were the English (and others) really dancing to an Indian song at the World Cup? The simple answer here in no.
The video happens to be from the Carnival of Cultures or Karneval der Kulturen - a street festival in Berlin where thousands of people join hands every year to celebrate the multicultural diversity and ethnic groups residing in Germany with on-street songs and colourful dance performances.
Beautiful #India! 🇮🇳You guys were amazing!#KarnevalDerKulturen pic.twitter.com/PaQEFrgcNn— Hugo di Portogallo (@HdiPortogallo) June 10, 2019
Beautiful #India 🇮🇳Part 2#KarnevalDerKulturen pic.twitter.com/jSups7fpmb— Hugo di Portogallo (@HdiPortogallo) June 10, 2019
The video in question does have Indians and people of other ethnicities dancing to Bollywood song but neither Lollypop Lagelu nor the ICC Cricket World Cup fans in London make an appearance in it. In fact, if you look cloesley, the van or the "tableau" blasting the Bollywood song clearly reads "Berlin" on it.
Thank you Indian crowd!!! You were the absolute best at the Karneval!!#karnevalderkulturen #Berlin #India pic.twitter.com/hDCbbohKWJ— Hugo di Portogallo (@HdiPortogallo) June 9, 2019
You can watch Indians celebrating their culture in Berlin here:
