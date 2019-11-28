'We're In a State of Emergency': Ankur Tewari's Song 'Dhuaan Dhuaan' Is an SOS For Climate Change Action

"Garm hawayein hai chali, aankhein bhi jali jali."

If you've been in Delhi-NCR in the last few weeks, you can probably relate to the lyrics as soon as you come across them. The lyrics also conjure up a visual memory of haze, dust, the sickly yellow tint that seemed to cover everything, and weary lungs desperate to hide indoors.

Ankur Tewari's latest song 'Dhuaan Dhuaan' focuses on just that - India, and the world at large, struggling to deal with climate change conditions.

The song which was launched by JioSaavn's Artist Originals (AO), focuses on the drastic effects of climate change and how "Socha na tha aisi hogi, dhuaan dhuaan si zindagi." (We never thought life would be so full of smoke).

Taking a trip down nostalgia lane, the song reminds you of simple, everyday joys like stars and the ability to breathe freely. Both seem like a luxury right now.

In an interview to News18, Tewari talks about how he came up with the idea, and if you were betting on air pollution on Delhi, you're right.

"I was driving past India Gate in Delhi, and I couldn't see the entire structure, because of the smog. It was alarming to see such an iconic monument literally vanish in front of my eyes," he says. "Something as permanent as a monument vanished! It felt like the human race will vanish, in the same way. That triggered the idea for the song," he added.

He also feels that perhaps there is no better time to highlight this than now. "We're in a state of emergency, it is to be taken seriously since we've run out of options. We're counting down time to human extinction," he says.

In India, where climate change as a topic is simply glossed over and pushed under the table by politicians and governments, Tewari feels that music would be a great way to address it. "Art is one thing that really affects people in a very interesting way, it plants itself onto people's souls," he days. "It leaves a deep impact, and attacks even the subconsciousness".

Tewari also feels that this is a subject more people, especially artists across artformd should be trying to address around the world.

While Tewari is known for his indie sound in the mainstream space, with songs like 'Dil Beparvah,' and 'Jeene mein aaye maza' from Gully Boy,, the new song shines light to a far more burning issue and making it more mainstream.

The song currently has been streamed over 1,61,000 times.

