We're Not Over Shweta's Mic, But this Maulvi Snoring on Loudspeaker is Hilarious

It is a day unmuted mics on social media today. After "Shweta" gave gossips to 111 people on conference call (and memes to everyone on Internet), another similarly hilarious video has gone viral. All you can hear someone snoring heavily, while sleeping very close to a microphone. As a result, the entire locality reverberates with the the snores.

The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, "Molvi sahab mic on kr k sogaye (Maulvi sahab has slept with the mic on)." So apparently, it was a maulvi who had been snoring heavily in his sleep in front of a microphone, while the entire locality heard him.

Molvi sahab mic on kr k sogaye pic.twitter.com/kjBypHqGZh— Arnold (@dapakiguy92) February 17, 2021

It is not clear where and when the video was recorded, but one can hear people giggling as they record the video. But desi kids may feel nostalgic with this video, reminding them of that relative who would snore heavily in their sleep during family events.

This loud snoring comes on a day when Shweta has already taken over the trending charts. "Shweta" is currently the top trending topic on Twitter and a look at google trends only shows the curiosity among the fellow Indians who are simply typing away: "Who is Shweta?" on google search box.

Well, well. We may now want to check and double check our phone, mics just in case. The gaffes during video calls have made us doubly paranoid about leaving our phone mics and cameras on unknowingly. That is about the aftermath of work from home in times of pandemic. However, this video of maulvi sahab snoring to his fullest is a different story.