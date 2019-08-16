Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Were the English Subtitles in 'Sacred Games' Season 2 Really Out of Sync?

Did you face the problem too?

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 16, 2019, 10:54 AM IST
Were the English Subtitles in 'Sacred Games' Season 2 Really Out of Sync?
Did you face the problem too?
Loading...

Okay, so the moment everyone had been waiting for is finally here. The mindblowing second season of Sacred Games has finally arrived, and as Gaitonde said, "Yeh khel aapse, mujhse, hum sab se bada hai."

It's worth the wait, to be honest. And if you're like me, you probably stayed up the whole night to binge-watch the entire season in one night.

However, turns out, Netflix India goofed up as far as the subtitles were concerned. For some of us, following the fast-paced dialogue in the series can be tough, especially if Hindi isn't your first language. Naturally, subtitles are a god-send, in case you miss something.

Yet, as many reported, subtitles in the second episode of the series were out of sync, which subsequently led to confusion. Not just us, several netizens complained of the same. Some even said that they couldn't complete the season at one go because of this very glitch.

This is what they had to say:

Did you face this problem too?

