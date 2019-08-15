Were the English Subtitles in 'Sacred Games' Season 2 Really Out of Sync?

Okay, so the moment everyone had been waiting for is finally here. The mindblowing second season of Sacred Games is has arrived, and as Gaitonde said, "Yeh khel aapse, mujhse hum sab se bada hai."

It worth the wait, to be honest. And if you're like me, you probably stayed up the whole night to binge watch the entire season in one night.

However, turns out, Netflix India goofed up as far as the subtitles were concerned. For some of us, following the fast paced dialogue in the series can be tough, especially if Hindi isn't your first language. Naturally, subtitles are a godsend, in case you miss something.

Yet, as many reported, subtitles in the second episode of the series were out of sync, which subsequently led to confusion. Not just us, several netizens complained of the same. Some even said that they couldn't complete the season at one go because of this very glitch.

This is what they had to say:

Are the English subtitles on the episode 2 of sacred Games out of sync for anyone else? — p (@maxprat) August 14, 2019

Ugh @NetflixIndia sync the goddamn subtitles on Sacred Games! — Aroon Deep (@AroonDeep) August 14, 2019

@netflix Sacred Games S2E02 subtitles are not synced properly, showing up a few seconds too early..I have checked on multiple devices.#SACREDGAMES2 — Urooj Hussain (@suno_Urooj) August 14, 2019

Hey @NetflixIndia the subtitles for ep2 sacred games s2 is off by like 20 seconds. Please fix, Thanks. #SACREDGAMES2 — @shrinjoyr (@shrinjoyr) August 14, 2019

Is it just me or are the English subtitles for Sacred Games season 2 are kinda.... Shoddily done. — Imaan Sheikh 🌈 (@sheikhimaan) August 15, 2019

@Netflixhelps fix the subtitles in sacred games season 2. It's like the capernuam movie all over again. Will have to pirate to see it before anyone does anything about it. 🙄 — Tiffany (@TiffanyBurb) August 15, 2019

I can’t finish watching sacred games 2 because the english subtitles aren’t in synch with the sound. @Netflixhelps please hurry and fix it because i need to feed my addiction lol — ☀️ (@b2_source) August 14, 2019

Did you face this problem too?

