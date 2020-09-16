West Bengal Bride Holds Blood Donation Camp on Wedding Day to Help Banks Running Dry amid Covid-19

The iconic big fat Indian weddings with their week-long ceremonies have taken a back seat, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. But, a Bengali bride has found an innovative way to celebrate her day in these unusual times.

According to a report by Storypick, 28-year-old Noorjahan Khatun decided to host a blood donation camp before her wedding to help the medical community in these trying times. Khatun, who works as a teacher at West Bengal’s East Medinipur, came up with this idea after news reports of blood bank drying surfaced.

Almost 32 people donated their blood at the camp which was organised by Khatun’s father. “I had heard that blood banks were running dry amid the COVID-19 crisis. This was my small effort to help people during medical emergencies,” Khatun said, reports Storypick.

However, it was not just the blood donation camp, but the bride also distributed books to children before her wedding to help the children struggling with their education.

The pandemic has forced Indians, who are usually known for their grand wedding ceremonies, to mould their traditions in accordance with the global emergency. With the invention of designer bridal face masks ,the wedding guests are now welcomed with temperature checks instead of sprinkles of rose water. The unending guest lists have also been reduced, while in some cases the weddings have taken place virtually through a zoom call.

The coronavirus pandemic has overwhelmed the medical infrastructure globally, but more so in India which has reported the second-highest number of cases globally. This has also affected patients suffering from other life-threatening diseases like cancer.

The pandemic has also affected the education system with students being asked to take competitive exams against their wishes. The recently conducted Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) were severely opposed by the students in India.