West Bengal Businessman Gets Customised Gold Mask Made Worth Rs 5.70 Lakh

Chandan Das, a jewellery maker in the town of Budge Budge in Bengal’s South 24 Parganas District claims to make customised designer items - whatever they may be. So when a local businessman approached him with a request, he couldn’t refuse and within 15 days, created a golden mask for him. Weighing 108 grams, the mask cost him Rs 5.70 lakhs. The businessman wanted to flaunt his latest possession and did so by wearing it during the Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata. However, he had to soon put it safely inside his pocket following some very curious glances from people around him. The businessman told Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika that he has a fondness for jewellery. The man’s fondness for ornaments is quite visible from the multiple chains on his neck, several rings on both hands along with a bracelet in one of his wrists, all made of gold. However, the gold mask might have been too much as it now resides inside a locker.

Journalist Rituparna Chatterjee took to Twitter to share images of the gold mask and ask, “What is the purpose of this?"

What is the purpose of this? pic.twitter.com/Zy4MqIPNCZ— Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) November 10, 2021

Here is what some people had to say.

Artistic skills of goldsmith. — Sambit Dash, PhD (@sambit_dash) November 10, 2021

You know the worst part. If I show this to my mother, she will be like "tumi biye'r jonnon yes bolo, eta'o debo" 😀— Sagarika Chakraborty (@me_sagarika) November 10, 2021

A keepsake for future generations- that yes we went through the pandemic !!! Otherwise no use - this won’t give any protection against COVID virus — Ruchi Angrish (She/Her) (@RuchiAngrish) November 10, 2021

Last year, a man in Pimpri-Chinchwad district of Pune got himself a mask made of pure gold, worth Rs 2.89 lakhs. According to a report by ANI, Shankar Kurade said that the mask is made of gold but is pretty thin and has very minute holes in it to help him breathe. He then admitted that he isn’t too sure if the mask is going to be very effective in preventing coronavirus. But while many seemed awed at the mask and the fact that it is made of gold, others said that using a mask worth 2.89 lakhs would probably make more sense if it could protect him from coronavirus.

