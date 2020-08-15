West Bengal Couple Sells 'Tiranga Masks', Priced at Just Rs 20, for Independence Day

India marks 74 years of independence on August 15, but this year celebrations are going to be a tad different than other years. India, along with the rest of the world, is in the middle of a global pandemic as the COVID-19 caseload surpassed 24 lakh on Friday after 64,553 people tested positive in a day.

Masks and sanitisers have become a mandatory part of our lives now. Do you remember the last time you stepped out with a mask?

A couple from West Bengal have decided to make most of the opportunity and have come up with tricolour masks to mark Independence Day.

According to a report by India Today, Khokon Sheikh and his wife have been busy manufacturing tricolor masks ahead of I-day and they're already selling like hot cakes.

The report says that Sheikh used to work in Mumbai but had moved back to his hometown a few years back. His business had been left in the shambles due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

In a desperate attempt to survive, the duo decided to start manufacturing tricolour masks. According to Sheikh, the masks serve two purposes - one, it will protect you from the virus and keep infection at bay and two, it will help you express your patriotism. The masks are priced at just Rs 20 per piece.