BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
Independence Day

Associate Partner

Associate Partner

Associate Partner

News18 »
1-MIN READ

West Bengal Couple Sells 'Tiranga Masks', Priced at Just Rs 20, for Independence Day

Representative photo. Source: Twitter

Representative photo. Source: Twitter

A couple from West Bengal have decided to come up with tricolour masks to mark Independence Day.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 15, 2020, 8:26 AM IST
Share this:

India marks 74 years of independence on August 15, but this year celebrations are going to be a tad different than other years. India, along with the rest of the world, is in the middle of a global pandemic as the COVID-19 caseload surpassed 24 lakh on Friday after 64,553 people tested positive in a day.

Masks and sanitisers have become a mandatory part of our lives now. Do you remember the last time you stepped out with a mask?

A couple from West Bengal have decided to make most of the opportunity and have come up with tricolour masks to mark Independence Day.

According to a report by India Today, Khokon Sheikh and his wife have been busy manufacturing tricolor masks ahead of I-day and they're already selling like hot cakes.

Also Watch

PM Modi Unfurls The National Flag At Red Fort To Mark 74th Independence Day | CNN News18

The report says that Sheikh used to work in Mumbai but had moved back to his hometown a few years back. His business had been left in the shambles due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

In a desperate attempt to survive, the duo decided to start manufacturing tricolour masks. According to Sheikh, the masks serve two purposes - one, it will protect you from the virus and keep infection at bay and two, it will help you express your patriotism. The masks are priced at just Rs 20 per piece.

Next Story
Loading