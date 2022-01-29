West Bengal Couple's Novel Wedding Without 'Kanyadaan' Officiated by Woman Priest

Hindu weddings are usually officiated by male priests. The bride’s parents “give her away" to her in-laws. It’s typically only the bride, not the groom, who prays for her new family’s longevity — and gets her forehead anointed with vermilion to signify she’s married. But this time in a wedding in West Bengal, marriage rituals were performed by a woman priest. She chanted Vedic mantras while the couple took the ‘Saat Phera’ and performed other rituals involved in a Hindu marriage. The Vaidya family of Chandpara in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal stood apart for breaking away from convention. Not just that, to drive home the message that women are not commodities, the family removed the rule of ‘Kanyadaan’ from the marriage ceremony. This Bengali family has broken the regressive practices that have been in place for many years, giving a new message to society.

At first glance, it looked like any other wedding, but inside the marriage hall there was a completely different scene, as the wedding party was organised in Chandpara area without following tradition. In the wedding hall, the woman priest was seen instead of male priests. The marriage rituals were done with the woman priest in accordance with all the rules and regulations. ‘Kanyadaan’ or the ‘giving away of the bride’ ceremony was not performed in this marriage.

By breaking into traditional male bastions, last year during Durga Puja, a tiny group of women were seen making a loud plea for gender equality. Women priests are rare and not the norm in India, but at 66 Pally Durga Puja, four of them broke through centuries-old customs and made Durga Puja in Kolkata historic.

All the ceremonies to honour the Goddess Maha Shakti were being carried out by Nandini Bhowmick, Ruma Roy, Seymanti Banerjee, and Poulomi Chakroborty. The 66 Pally Club in south Kolkata has ventured into uncharted territory with its theme ‘Mothers worshipping the Mother Goddess’. A Bengali film inspired by her journey, Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti, was also released that touched upon the issues of women finding acceptance in religious practices, and being considered impure and untouchable during menstruation. It also raised concerns over the Sabarimala temple controversy and questioned the ritual of ‘kanyadaan’ in Hindu marriages.

