West Bengal Girl Creates New Record For Sleeping, Wins Rs 6 Lakh

Hobbies play a pivotal part in everyone’s life. It is important to keep your hobbies intact. In one such story, a girl who has always been fond of sleeping, made a unique record and won an amount of Rs 6 lakh. Triparna Chakraborty from West Bengal has been given six cheques of Rs 1 lakh each. Hailing from Shrirampur, Hooghly, the girl has set a record of sleeping for 9 hours each day for a total of 100 days. If reports are to be believed, this competition was organised at the All India level, in which 4.5 lakh people had applied. Out of these, a total of 15 contestants were selected. Then, only four contestants reached the finals.

The winner has revealed that all the four contestants were given a mattress and a sleep tracker and were asked to show sleeping skills. Triparna got information about this competition through a website. The winner said that she used to wake up at night and sleep during the day. With the prize money, the girl plans to buy things of her choice and need.

She works at a US based company and is currently ‘working from home’. Due to this, she has to stay awake at night.

Meanwhile, a study recently revealed that elementary school-age children who get less than nine hours of sleep per night have significant differences in certain brain regions responsible for memory, intelligence and well-being compared to those who get the recommended nine to 12 hours of sleep per night.

Such differences correlated with greater mental health problems, like depression, anxiety, and impulsive behaviours, in those who lacked sleep. Inadequate sleep was also linked to cognitive difficulties with memory, problem solving and decision making. The findings were published in the journal The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.

Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) examined more than 8,300 children aged nine to 10 years. They examined MRI images, medical records, and surveys completed by the participants and their parents at the time of enrollment and at a two-year follow-up visit at 11 to 12 years of age.

