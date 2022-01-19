West Bengal 'Godman' Claims Amulets Cure Covid-19, Vanishes Before Getting Nabbed

Remember ‘Machhli Baba’ from Satyajit Ray’s Feluda novels? Sharp-witted detective Pradosh Chandra Mitter aka Feluda inadvertently discovers the hideout of Machhli Baba, a self-proclaimed godman- who claimed his touted swimming skills could put English Channel champs to shame- and giver of fish scales to his devotees in Varanasi Ghat to magically bring back their luck. Unfortunately, by the end of the story, Machhli Baba turns out to be nothing more than an imposter and the villain’s aide. Now, a real-life conman Maduli Baba, taking after the fictional fraudster, has been found in West Bengal. Unlike Machhli Baba, Maduli Baba is a very real threat. What are Maduli Baba’s ‘miracles’? “If you buy amulets for Rs 15,000, Covid-19 will disappear in the blink of an eye! You need to simply perform a few rituals." This process of banishing Covid-19 was narrated by one Syed Abdul Qader, 77, a resident of Ramchandrapur, Sutahata, near Haldia Industrial Area in East Midnapore. You should know him by now as Maduli Baba.

Qader ventured into the amulet business with his fraudulent claims. As soon as the police got to know about his ‘miracles’, ‘Maduli Baba’ disappeared into thin air. Qader would claim, “Covid is not a viral disease. It is the wrath of God. My amulet is the only way to get rid of this problem. Many people in Kolkata, Batanagar, South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore have taken this amulet. They are all well." He would then go on to add, “I have given amulets to my family members and many others. Amulets, oil and water are being given. It is working. It will benefit people." There would also be some emotional manipulation on cue: “Should your child get Covid-19, would you not pay only Rs 15,000 to save him?"

It didn’t take long for the news of Maduli Baba’s ‘business’ to spread. As soon as the matter came to the notice of the administration, the police of Sutahata police station launched a search for Qader. He has not been seen at his home since Monday morning. His family claims he has gone out on a special mission. However, they did not mention where he went.

Subrata Kumar Maiti, vice-president of the East Midnapore District Committee of the West Bengal Science Forum, said, “Covid-19 is a viral disease. Ways to protect against it are to wear a mask, wash hands, maintain physical distance and get vaccinated. But some people are making money by worshiping the ‘goddess Corona’ with amulets and other fraudulent things. It is nothing but superstition. All these men are conducting a business. The administration should take strict action against them."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.