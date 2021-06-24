West Bengal Man Makes Eco-Friendly ‘Bamboo’ Water Bottles After Business Shuts amid Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic has deeply affected everyone across the world. People have been suffering immensely as many businesses had to be shut and too many people were forced to be without a job. Even in such distressing times, a man based out of Siliguri in West Bengal decided to fight the circumstances. A 39-year-old Debashish Kundu was originally a caterer and had a small event management company. However, when the pandemic hit the state he had no other option but to shut his business as no gatherings and events were allowed. In order to make a living, he then decided to make water bottles from bamboo. Debashish told news agency ANI that his previous business was deeply affected by the second wave of COVID-19. As a result, he set up a creative workshop for manufacturing these bamboo bottles. His business boomed with the help of social media and he started receiving orders from India and abroad. Elaborating upon his business, Debashish said that bamboo is easy to procure in his area and is also environment friendly.

West Bengal | Formerly a caterer, 39-year-old Debashish Kundu from Siliguri now makes water bottles from bamboo, employing other workers along. "I had to shut my previous business due to COVID. Now I make eco-friendly bottles with 4000- 5000 monthly production." he said (23.06) pic.twitter.com/BylBPMxeTY— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2021

The inspiring businessman not only made a living for himself but also gave employment to the locals who had lost their livelihood during the coronavirus pandemic. As of now Debashish and his team are making 4000- 5000 bottles per month. He is also happy with the response that the people are giving to his product.

Subash Sutradhar, one of the person’s working with Debashish also told the news agency that he had lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic. After that incident, he was extremely stressed as to how he will maintain his family but ever since he has joined Debashish he has got an income through which he is able to support his family.

