West Bengal Man Remarries 90-year-old Wife on His 100th Birthday Amid 23 Grandchildren

A West Bengal man remarried his 90-year-old wife to mark his 100th birthday, and the story is winning hearts over the internet. When Biswanath Sarkar, a resident of a village in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, turned 100, his six children, 23 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren wanted to make the occasion special, reported Hindustan Times. They discussed some ideas but finally agreed upon planning Sarkar and his wife Surodhwani's marriage (again). They planned a gala wedding for the couple on February 16. Sarkar was a farmer, and he had tied the knot with Surodhwani in 1953. One of the daughters-in-law of the family, Geeta Sarkar told the Hindustan Times that the idea of a remarriage struck when she saw something of a similar kind on social media a few months back. Following this, she shared the idea with other family members, and they supported her.

The elderly couple’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren live in other states but they returned to the village to celebrate the occasion. One of the grandsons, Pinto Mondol explained that as the bride comes to the groom’s family, all festivities were planned accordingly. Sarkar and Surodhwani stay at Beniapukur village in Jiaganj, but they also have an ancestral house in Bamunia village, which is about five kilometers away from Beniapukur village. Pinto shared that Surodhwani, his grandmother was taken there two days earlier the wedding, while Sarkar, his grandfather stayed in Beniapukur village only.

While the granddaughters decked up the bride for the wedding, the grandsons were in charge of getting the groom ready at Beniapukur. On February 16, Sarkar was taken to Bamunia to get the bride home, fireworks were organised as soon as the groom arrived on a horse-cart. They exchanged garlands and other festivities of the wedding were carried out. Sarkar and Surodhwani’s children had also arranged a grand dinner for the entire family.

