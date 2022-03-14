West Bengal Pilot Evacuated 800 Students from Ukraine, Flying 13-14 Hours a Day

As part of the India government’s Operation Ganga, a 24-year-old pilot from Kolkata flew six flights and evacuated 800 stranded students from war-torn Ukraine. As per a TOI report, Mahasweta Chakraborty has been working for a private Indian carrier for the past four years. Upon receiving a call from her airline, Mahasweta helped bring the students back and flew four evacuation flights from Poland and two from Hungary between February 27 and March 7.

“I got a call late night from my airline and was told that I was chosen for the rescue,” Mahasweta told TOI. After packing her bags, Mahasweta said she left for Instanbul from where she was told to carry out the rescue of the students. Mahasweta was part of the operation Ganga which was launched on February 26 to repatriate the Indian students in Ukraine. Reportedly, 77 flights were operated as part of the mission where Air India was the first to fly. Later, other private carriers like Indigo and SpiceJet too joined the efforts and even the Indian Army stepped in for help.

The young pilot flew an Airbus A 320 for 13-14 hours a day but said that her exhaustion did not matter as the students were desperate to reach home. “It was the experience of a lifetime, rescuing those students in their late teens and early twenties,” said Mahasweta. She highlighted that many of the students even fell sick and had gone through trauma in order to survive. Mahasweta recalled how the students looked weak and drained but did not want to even drink water as they just wanted to get home.

Sharing one instance, Mahasweta said that a 21-year-old girl on her flight experienced extreme fits due to extreme stress before they took off. She added that as most of the passengers were junior doctors, the girl could be treated and pacified during the journey. Mahasweta even recalled how the girl clutched her hand “in a semi-conscious state” and requested to be taken to her mother.

Notably, Mahasweta who is a graduate from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi, was also part of the Vande Bharat mission during the pandemic. She helped bring oxygen contractor machines from abroad and also transported vaccines to Kolkata.

