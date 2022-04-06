West Bengal Senior Citizens Find Love in a Hopeless Place, Marry at Old-age Home

An elderly couple from Nadia in West Bengal has proven that love knows no age. Subrata Sengupta and Aparna Chakrabarty met at an old age home in Ranaghat, after which they fell in love and decided to get married legally. Subrata Sengupta is in his mid-70s, a resident of Chakdah in Nadia. He is a retired person of the State Transport Department. He came to Ranaghat in early 2019 to spend the rest of his life in an old age home. 65-year-old Aparna worked as a help in a professor’s house at Beleghata in Kolkata for about 30 years. They first met in the old age home. They were single when they moved to the old age home. But they had no idea that destiny had a different tale in its store.

In 2019, Subrata proposed marriage to her, but Aparna refused. Subrata was broken-hearted. He left the place and started living in a rented house nearby. Two weeks ago, Subrata fell severely ill and the information reached Aparna. She couldn’t keep herself away from him when she got the news about his illness. She went to his rented house and started taking care of him. By that time, they already knew each other enough to take the decision of being together. She then realized that he needed her and finally accepted his proposal and decided to marry. Ignoring the taboo of rural Bengal, Subrata and Aparna approached Gaurhari Sarkar, the head of the old-age home, and decided to tie the knot first time in their lives. In presence of Gaurhari, the couple signed the papers of registry marriage.

