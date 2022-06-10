West Bengal Tea Seller Walks from Kolkata to Ladakh in 82 Days, Covered 30 km Every Day

Rahee Haldar

There is no limit to your dreams. But people also need the desire to fulfil that dream. A person wanted to go to Ladakh on motorbike. But due to the financial crisis, he is not able to purchase a bike. So he started for Ladakh not on a bike, but on foot. Singur’s Milan Majhi became an example of the phrase ‘nothing is impossible. Many go to Ladakh on a motorbike. Anil Majhi, father of Milan, cannot afford to buy a motorbike to his son. So Milan planned to go to Ladakh on foot. He started his journey from Howrah Bridge on 22nd February and reached Khardungla Pass in Ladakh on 15th May. When he reached, he called home and told them that his dream had come true. Milan’s goal was to reach Ladakh in 100 days. Milan revealed that he walks 30 kilometres per day on foot. Several people and social organizations on the way helped him, providing him three meals for the day and a place to stay at night.

Milan used to work in a factory in Raniganj. He lost his job during the lockdown. Since then, he has been running a tea shop in front of the police superintendent’s office in Kamarkundu of Hooghly district. He used to help his father there from time to time and he used to dream of going to Ladakh. The day he left home, his parents thought he was going to work. Father Anil Majhi said he did not know his son was going to Ladakh. He added: “Milan had once planned to go to Ladakh on a bike. But at that time he could not afford to purchase a bike. From then on, he was started mentally preparing to walk.” Milan’s father is proud of the fact that the boy has fulfilled his dream by crossing a distance of about two and a half thousand km. Mother Chandi Majhi said she was proud of her son. At first, many people said that he was crazy and could not walk so far. But Milan did it successfully.

Milan felt proud when he hoisted the Indian flag on Khardungla. “I am a bike lover. I thought I would buy a bike, but it didn’t happen. I am young so I thought I would see if I could walk. There is also an adventure element in it. From Howrah to Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Himachal to Ladakh, I walked 30 to 45 km a day. I got a lot of love and help from people on the way. There was no shortage of food. I left home with Rs 2100 and bought some medicine and some winter clothes. At an altitude of 18,000 feet, there is a lack of oxygen. A biker team from Kerala came and they had oxygen cylinders. I was very tired but did not need oxygen.” There he met Pradeep Singh of Bengal near Darcha check post. Pradeep went to Ladakh on a bicycle.

