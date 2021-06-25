West Bengal: This 3-Year-Old Creates Record By Reciting 50 Poems, 20 Songs

A three-and-half-year-old girl from West Bengal’s West Midnapore district has made a name for herself by reciting a record 50 poems in Bengali, English, and Hindi languages without looking at them. Not only this, Aratrika Ghosh even clearly expressed herself. She can even sing 20 songs ranging from Rabindra Sangeet, folk music, devotional songs to film tracks. This feat by such a small kid has been recognised by the India Book of Records (IBR) who handed over the certificate to her recently.

According to the family of the child, on May 15 the IBR confirmed the selection of Aratrika and on June 19 some officials came to her house to deliver the certificate and award. The list of prizes includes a gold medal, a beautiful pen, an official certificate from the India Book of Records in the name of Aratrika and a few vehicle stickers which have IBR’s logo on them.

Aratrika’s father Subhankar Ghosh is a teacher at Chandrakona Jirat High School that is located in Chandrakona town of the district while her mother Tanushree Ghosh is a homemaker.

Subhankar told media persons that his daughter has a very good memory even when she was just two years old. She was able to remember every family relative she saw even once, and the same happened with the incidents. Gradually, her family members recognised her talent and tried to push her forward which is why she has been ruling the stages in various events of the district since the age of two.

While Aratrika currently goes to a Kidzee School branch situated in Ghatal, she learns most of the things from her mother. Since the educational institutions have been closed for more than a year now because of the Covid-19 pandemic across the country, Aratrika keeps herself busy with learning more poems and songs besides studying. Her parents and grandparents are overjoyed with this huge achievement of the youngest member of the family.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here