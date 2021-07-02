West Bengal Village Mourns Death Pet Dog ‘Tommy’. 50 People Invited at Memoriam

The Chinpai village in Birbhum, West Bengal, lost its favourite “Tommy,” a pet dog. The nine-year-old lost his life after colliding with a truck on June 28. He died on the spot. Due to age-related issues, Tommy’s vision was partly blurred and he couldn’t see things properly. The pooch, who sought refuge at the Trinamool Congress party office in the village, was loved by all.

Now, its grieving ‘parents’ have organized a get together in memory of Tommy. They have invited 50 people to come and share their best memories of the canine with everyone. The memorial dinner was arranged by means of crowdfunding. The list of invitees included a few families from nearby Ghosh para, the head of the Chinpai village and party workers. The menu included delicacies such as lentils, fries, mashed potatoes with poppy seed, meat and chutney.

According to reports, nine years ago a little puppy sought refuge in the TMC party office in Chinpai after getting hounded by some street dogs. The office supervisor took a shine to the little fellow and let him stay. Since then, he became the favourite of all the people in the office and everyone lovingly named him Tommy. He used to spend most of his time in the party office, including eating and sleeping.

As per government directions, it is prohibited to have more than 50 guests at any programme, thereby limiting the number of invitees. All those who were invited loved Tommy and were sad at his untimely demise. On the same day, a small memorial was arranged for the dog, where a packet of his favourite biscuits were kept in front of him. Rafiul Khan, Dubrajpur Panchayat Samiti Agriculture Chief, said, “I looked after him from a young age. The news of his death has saddened me." An entrepreneur named Biru Das said that this initiative was to seek peace for the little dog’s departed soul.

