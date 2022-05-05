West Bengal Villagers Claim 200-year-old Brahma Puja Protects Them From Fire Menace

Lord Brahma is rarely worshiped as a primary deity in India. Very few temples dedicated to him exist in India, the most famous being the Brahma temple at Pushkar in Rajasthan. Brahma temples are found outside of India, such as at the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok. There is, however, a little-known Brahma temple at a remote village in West Bengal. Brahma puja is organised at this temple in Barana of Murshidabad district. The puja has been organised for around 200 years. Currently, it is organised by Sabalpur Agniveena Club. The organisers say that there is a strange history behind the puja. Many years ago in this village one house after another would suddenly catch fire.

Many people and cattle had died in the fire. The villagers were sheltered by a monk. They asked him to save the village from the terrible fires. The monk said that if the villagers worshipped Prajapati Brahma, no villager would be harmed by the fire. Prajapati Brahma has since then been worshiped with great fanfare in Sabalpur village of Barana police station in Murshidabad.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the puja was organised on a small scale for the last two years. This year, however, the Brahma puja fair and various cultural programmes have taken off from Tuesday. This time the villagers are happy to be able to worship with their usual grandeur.

But what really caused the fires in the village? Rationalists say that the extreme heat caused straw to stick together and catch fire. However, the villagers claim that they have been saved from the fire due to the benevolence of Lord Brahma. So, the puja is organised in the village with much devotion.

Earlier, there was a small earthen temple but now a permanent temple has been built. This is where the puja is organised. A special yajna (oblation of fire) is organised on the occasion of the puja. People come from far and wide to watch the ritual. Residents of the village have gathered from all corners for the puja this year.

