West Bengal Woman Distributes Leftover Food from Brother's Wedding to Needy

Wedding season is finally here and our social media feeds are once again filled with newlyweds posting photos with the hashtags #Hitched or #JustMarried. Amidst the pre-wedding shoots and grand feasts, a woman from West Bengal has gone viral for distributing all the leftovers from a wedding to the underprivileged and needy. Images of a woman dressed in all finery sitting with big metal buckets of food circulated and went viral on social media in the past few days. The images showed the woman happily serving the food to the needy on paper plates herself. Wedding photographer Nilanjan Mondal, who caught the noble deed, took to Facebook to identify the woman as Papiya Kar.

Sharing a few images on a Facebook wedding photographers’ group, Mondal said that Papiya brought the leftover food from his brother’s wedding reception that evening and served it to quite a few people who came to her in the Ranaghat station area.

While the images went viral, people who know Papiya revealed in the comments that this is not an isolated incident and she is known to feed the underprivileged in her locality. Not only has Papiya touched thousands of hearts with her gesture, but also managed to save a lot of food that often go to waste after the functions.

In another recent wedding in Ranoli village in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, attendees witnessed a rare sight of a bride riding a horse to mark a pre-wedding ritual of ‘Bandori’. The family of Kritika Saini, the bride, made her do the Bandori ritual like a groom in an attempt to convey the message of gender equality. Mounting a horse, Kritika wore a sherwani and a pagdi, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report. Kritika had stitched the sherwani herself. Her father Mahavir Saini said that he had raised his daughters like sons and always wanted to take out their wedding procession in this manner. He added that the groom had refused to accept Rs 1 lakh ‘shagun’ during the engagement ceremony.

The groom, Manish Saini, is an accountant, while Kritika has studied fashion designing. The youngest in her family, Kritika has three sisters and two brothers.

