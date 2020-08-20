BUZZ

West Bengal Youth Arrested for Tearing National Flag While Being Drunk in Nadia

Police have taken action against the youth from Nadia, West Bengal, for desecrating the national flag | Image credit: PTI (Representational)

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 20, 2020, 11:55 AM IST
A youth has been arrested for allegedly tearing the national flag in an inebriated state in West Bengal''s Nadia district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the School Para locality in Dhantala police station area on Wednesday, they said.

The youth, Chanchal Biswas, was arrested after locals made a video of the act and forwarded it to the police, an officer said.

The accused has claimed that he had acted under the influence of alcohol, he added.

Photos and videos of the youth have gone viral on social media.

This is not the first time that an incident of flag-tearing has gone viral on social media. In 2018, videos of a boy from Surat, Gujarat, claiming to be a "Pukka Musalman" while tearing up a paper flag of India went viral.

Later investigations and fact-checks revealed that the boy was not part of the minority community but rather a Hindu. He and his friend had been playing a prank by tearing the flag on camera and claiming to be from the Muslim community.

(With inputs from PTI)

