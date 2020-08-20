West Bengal Youth Arrested for Tearing National Flag While Being Drunk in Nadia

A youth has been arrested for allegedly tearing the national flag in an inebriated state in West Bengal''s Nadia district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the School Para locality in Dhantala police station area on Wednesday, they said.

The youth, Chanchal Biswas, was arrested after locals made a video of the act and forwarded it to the police, an officer said.

The accused has claimed that he had acted under the influence of alcohol, he added.

Photos and videos of the youth have gone viral on social media.

This person doing dishonour of our national flag. Chanchal. Nadia west Bengal....need to take strict action against them... Country is our maa. He is doing dishonour of our national flag..... pic.twitter.com/OBucqNZ8BV — SIDDHARTHA SANKAR BANERJEE (@SIDDHAR02525087) August 19, 2020

This is not the first time that an incident of flag-tearing has gone viral on social media. In 2018, videos of a boy from Surat, Gujarat, claiming to be a "Pukka Musalman" while tearing up a paper flag of India went viral.

Later investigations and fact-checks revealed that the boy was not part of the minority community but rather a Hindu. He and his friend had been playing a prank by tearing the flag on camera and claiming to be from the Muslim community.

(With inputs from PTI)