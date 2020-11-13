News18 Logo

West Bengal Youths Distribute Handmade Masks and Diyas to 'Boycott' Chinese Goods this Diwali

Photo: ANI/Twitter

A group of youngsters in West Bengal's Midnapore has been distributing handmade masks, sanitisers and diyas ahead of Diwali, resonating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' pitch.

According to news agency ANI, this group has been working effortlessly to distribute handmade items to those who need it. "We should unite, show our solidarity by helping and promoting Indian products and boycotting Chinese products," they told ANI.

Their effort has been lauded on social media:

Like these youths in Midnapore, many other communities and organisations are coming up with innovative ways to celebrate Diwali this year, especially since most states have banned firecrackers amid the pandemic.

In Haryana’s Hisar, the pandemic left many jobless. To earn a living, women in Hisar are now making organic diyas ahead of the festival of lights. Similarly, in UP, the Barabanki district administration, with the help of a non-profit organisation, is trying to assist the villagers in earning a livelihood by making diyas (earthen lamps).

In Chandigarh, a potter has designed a new kind of lamp that stays lit for 24 hours at a stretch! Ashok Chakradhar, from Kondagaon, has found a way to avoid manually refilling the oil in the lamp by designing it in such a way that it automatically fills up with oil once it runs out.


