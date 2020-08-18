Sima Taparia's Influence? US-based Dating App Matches Kundali to Find You Perfect Partner

If you thought Indians were the only ones to care about things like matching kundalis, astrology and synastry readings in order to find out if a couple was compatible with each other, you were wrong. Behold, a new US-based dating app that comes with not only the age, location, name and other superficial details of users but also their birth-charts.

Following the success of the Netflix show Indian Matchmaking that caused many a cringe reaction on social media, the Desi way of finding love (read arranged marriage with matching astro charts) seems to nevertheless be gaining popularity in the US. and this new astro-matchmaking app is proof.

Named "Struck", the Los Angeles based app was developed by former Apple engineers Alex Calkins and Rachel Lo in consultation with astrologer Nadine Jane.

When you sign up for the app, you will be asked to fill up details not only about your name, age, location, height, pronouns, sexual preferences, and other details, Struck gives centre stage to astrology by asking for the date, exact time and location of your birth.

This is needed to create your birth chart. The idea is to go beyond simply matching your birth signs to matching your entire horoscopes based on the exact location of all the planets at the time of your birth and how they may be affecting you.

The app not only calculates your birth chart but goes on to ask you to choose the five traits among those associated with your birth chart - both negative and positive - that you think best identify you.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Nadine Jane said that the app matched more than just a couple's sun signs to arrive at perfect matches. The calculations are based on analysis of each individual's moon signs, rising signs, as well as all of their planets to figure out how each of the elements are communicating with each other. This, in turn, tells the algorithm who would be most compatible with you as a user.

While matching horoscopes may be a new concept in the United States, Indians are only too familiar with the idea of matching horoscopes to get the right match. In some cases, unmatching horoscopes can dash many a potential relationship. And Indian astrologers have for years been doing the same thing that Struck claims to do without the need of any computer or technology.

Remember the time actress Aishwarya Rai was apparently made to marry a tree because she was a Manglik? A Manglik is someone whose astrological readings cast an ill omen on the relationship due to a high presence of the Planet Mars in their horoscopes. At the time of her wedding with actor Abhishek Bachchan, it was widely reported that Rai was made to marry a tree in Varanasi so that she could effectively lift the curse, so to speak, and become a 'safe' Manglik.

While the incident has been rubbished by the Bachchans over the years, the practice is not unheard of in India where superstition often takes the better of logic and rubbish traditions trump good sense.

But to find such apps on the Apple Play Store looks like Indians are not the only ones taken to believe in astrology to find love. After Indian Matchmaking, it seems audiences in the US are keen on the Desi experience. Is Seema Taparia listening?