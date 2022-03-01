Western Media Coverage of Ukraine-Russia War Sparks Racism Debate on Twitter

Amid Russian invasion of Ukraine, many social media users have alleged that Western media organisations have been racist in their reportage of the conflict. There are opinions on either side of the racism debate, with the NATO and the US in the centre of it. Some Twitter users have alleged that media coverage for Asian and African conflict zones does not receive as much footage as European conflict does. Yet others have claimed that the invasion of Ukraine is not the correct time to broach the subject. Alan MacLeod, a journalist, has tweeted a thread of allegedly racist media coverage of the Ukraine crisis. The thread levels these allegations against several leading news organisations including the BBC, CBS News, Al Jazeera, BFM TV, The Daily Telegraph and ITV (UK).

Ukraine’s Deputy Chief Prosecutor, David Sakvarelidze, in BBC footage, said, “It’s very emotional for me because I see European people with blue eyes and blonde hair being killed." This statement in particular has been facing outrage on Twitter. Following is MacLeod’s thread.

MacLeod has also tweeted about other instances of alleged racism in Western media’s coverage.

Following is a counter narrative from a genocide researcher and expert on Twitter, specifically on the Time cover.

Recently, an old opinion piece entitled “In the long run, wars make us safer and richer" that appeared in a news publication in April 2014 has been dug up by Twitter users and is being severely criticised. In it, the author of the piece asks: “So yes, war is hell — but have you considered the alternatives?" He claims that through conflict, humanity has created larger and more organised societies that reduced the risk of violent deaths of their members as well as ensured higher living standards, hence the titular claim. Twitter users took vehement exception to the piece.

