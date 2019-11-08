Western Railways Hires 'Yamraj' To Discourage People From Trespassing on Railway Tracks

In India, years of laws, fines and multiple foot-over bridges seem to have failed to discipline Indian public, who still insist on crossing railway tracks illegally.

While trespassing on railway tracks simply to get to the other side, several people regularly meet with accidents, and often lose a limb, or their lives.

To counter this, Western Railways has come up with a new and innovative solution to the problem.

In an awareness campaign launched by the Western Railway on November 6, a man dressed as 'Yamraj', the God of Death, stopped people trying to cross the unmanned tracks, and carried them back, to safety.

The awareness campaign was carried out on two of Mumbai's local train platforms - Malad and Andheri, reports moneycontrol. These are also two of the more popular stations where people often jump tracks to reach the other platform for a train.

अनाधिकृत रूप से पटरी पार ना करें, यह जानलेवा हो सकता है । अगर आप अनाधिकृत तरीक़े से पटरी को पार करते हैं तो सामने यमराज खड़े हैं ।मुंबई में पश्चिम रेलवे द्वारा आरपीएफ के साथ मिलकर 'यमराज' के कैरेक्टर के माध्यम से लोगों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/UM5O5OYQIR — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 7, 2019

Using this satirical approach, Western Railway authorities dressed up a jawan from the Railway Police Force (RPF) as ‘Yamraj’ to educate daily local train passengers of the danger.

'Yamraj' who in Hindu mythology plays the role of coming to collect humans after their death, here came to help ferry passengers back to safety - far away from where they could be facing their imminent death.

अगर पटरी पार करोगे तो मैं तुम्हें अपने साथ ले जाऊँगा -said Yamraj during the awareness drive against Trespassing by RPF/WR in slum areas adjoining Railway tracks for saving precious lives&injuries to the people who trespass. पटरी पार करना खतरनाक ही नहीं अपितु कानूनन जुर्म भी है। pic.twitter.com/SdHytaaVn4 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) November 7, 2019

The deathly disguise seemed to work as several people were caught trespassing - and returned them to safety.

This Yamraj ji saves lives. He catches people who are endangering their lives by trespassing the railway tracks, but to save them. This Yamraj picks people to release them safely. Please do NOT cross tracks, it's dangerous. pic.twitter.com/PT81eYVajL — Western Railway (@WesternRly) November 7, 2019

