Western Railways Hires 'Yamraj' To Discourage People From Trespassing on Railway Tracks

'Yamraj' who in Hindu mythology plays the role of coming to collect humans after their death, here came to help ferry passengers back to safety - far away from where they could be facing their imminent death.

News18.com

Updated:November 8, 2019, 9:44 AM IST
Image credits: Twitter/Indian Railways.

In India, years of laws, fines and multiple foot-over bridges seem to have failed to discipline Indian public, who still insist on crossing railway tracks illegally.

While trespassing on railway tracks simply to get to the other side, several people regularly meet with accidents, and often lose a limb, or their lives.

To counter this, Western Railways has come up with a new and innovative solution to the problem.

In an awareness campaign launched by the Western Railway on November 6, a man dressed as 'Yamraj', the God of Death, stopped people trying to cross the unmanned tracks, and carried them back, to safety.

The awareness campaign was carried out on two of Mumbai's local train platforms - Malad and Andheri, reports moneycontrol. These are also two of the more popular stations where people often jump tracks to reach the other platform for a train.

Using this satirical approach, Western Railway authorities dressed up a jawan from the Railway Police Force (RPF) as ‘Yamraj’ to educate daily local train passengers of the danger.

The deathly disguise seemed to work as several people were caught trespassing - and returned them to safety.

