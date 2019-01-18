Western Railways Stopped Operations for 5 Minutes on Busy Morning to Save a Pigeon

In a bizarre but sweet incident, Western Railways stopped services for 5-minutes to rescue a pigeon during peak morning rush hour on Wednesday.A pigeon got caught in a kite thread and was stuck on an Overhead Equipment mast in Mumbai's Goregaon railway station. One of the passengers saw it and informed the station master. The latter promptly alerted the Fire Brigade and other requisite authorities, Times of India reported.After that, the OHE's power supply was halted for five minutes from 10.28 am to 10.33 am and the bird extricated from its trap.The authorities were aided by Goregaon’s Samkit Group that offers bird protection and rescue services in the city.Following Makar Sankranti, social media and animal rights activists were embroiled in serious debate regarding the danger sports like kite flying can cause to birds. An image of a parrot hanging dead from 'noose' made of a kite string after the kite-flying festival left many shocked and disturbed.But while the parrot met an unfortunate end, the pigeon fared better and managed to save its life, thanks to Western Railways.A similar incident occurred last year in September when a train operator in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's newly inducted magenta line stopped the train on the tracks to save the life of a bird which had fallen on the tracks.