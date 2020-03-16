English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
2-MIN READ

WFH After Coronavirus Lockdown? Here's How You Can Turn Your Home into Office Space

(Image credit: Twitter)

This work from home situation, now being commonly referred to as WFH, may not be highly comfortable for many. Or, too comfortable to work.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 16, 2020, 4:26 PM IST
Amid the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, social isolation and self-quarantine have become the need of the hour to contain the spread of the viral infection that has now claimed over 6,500 lives globally.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced the closure of all gyms, spas and night clubs in the Capital till March 31 as the number of cases in the country rose to 112 and the governments began measures on war footing to contain the spread of the infection.

Across the world, lockdown measures are being imposed by the government. Meanwhile, a lot of companies are encouraging their employees to work from home to 'flatten the curve'.

But work from home situation, now being commonly referred to as WFH, may not be highly comfortable for many. Or, too comfortable to work.

So, people are taking to social media now to help you with ideas: On how to create make-shift work desks at your homes.

 










Meanwhile, the rising infection has infected 1,69,316 people globally and led to more than 6,500 deaths. Italy yesterday recorded 368 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, its highest one-day increase to date, taking the total to 1,809, the most outside China, official data showed.

On March 11, the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 a pandemic.

