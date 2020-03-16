WFH After Coronavirus Lockdown? Here's How You Can Turn Your Home into Office Space

Amid the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, social isolation and self-quarantine have become the need of the hour to contain the spread of the viral infection that has now claimed over 6,500 lives globally.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced the closure of all gyms, spas and night clubs in the Capital till March 31 as the number of cases in the country rose to 112 and the governments began measures on war footing to contain the spread of the infection.

Across the world, lockdown measures are being imposed by the government. Meanwhile, a lot of companies are encouraging their employees to work from home to 'flatten the curve'.

But work from home situation, now being commonly referred to as WFH, may not be highly comfortable for many. Or, too comfortable to work.

Can we do a WFH workspace setup thread, unglamorous edition? My partner and I are both working from our studio apartment. My setup is a chair in front of the front door and my desk is our clothes hamper. pic.twitter.com/5rVaqgkjjw

Was working from my recycling bin the other day ✨ pic.twitter.com/PKEQ0TkMbk — Josh Mateo (@joshmateo) March 13, 2020









innovation has no limits just made my temp wfh standing desk #wfhlife #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/MlLHFhiyCF — Laura Xu (@laura_rx86010) March 13, 2020









Today’s standing desk hack. And yes I’m in the bathroom. The laundry basket hack hurt my back. Easy access to wash my hands. #wfh #nomad #remotework #coronaviruschronicles pic.twitter.com/T4JsqPcB6F

Day 2 of mandatory WFH and I already miss my standing desk thiiiiis much. Anyone else got some nice makeshift desks going on? pic.twitter.com/hkXqISlJ1a — Puma (@pumsquad) March 13, 2020









The makeshift WFH standing desk of a humanities obsessive: pic.twitter.com/RiQ7XvXUk5

I'm so thankful we bought this liquor cabinet 2 months ago - now serving as a critical standing desk as I work from home. pic.twitter.com/fPWbAkdDYB — Brooklyn Tennessean (@patrickgipson) March 13, 2020









Current WFH setup while I wait for my @amazon prime desk to arrive #hackneyhack pic.twitter.com/Uoa6Qfd3OA

So, us Unity folks are officially in WFH mode for the next few weeks, which has meant some of our employees have had to get creative with their 'office space' My personal highlight has been the ironing board desk #remoteworking #unity3d pic.twitter.com/aS0ZqHgRHE — Bex Holland (@bexx_bass) March 13, 2020



Meanwhile, the rising infection has infected 1,69,316 people globally and led to more than 6,500 deaths. Italy yesterday recorded 368 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, its highest one-day increase to date, taking the total to 1,809, the most outside China, official data showed.

On March 11, the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 a pandemic.