'WFH will End Marriage': Harsh Goenka Shares Hilarious Letter From Wife of 'Employee'

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka has grabbed eyeballs on Twitter again, this time by sharing a rather heartfelt letter from the wife of one of his “employees". The writer calls herself the wife of one “Manoj", and requests that her husband be allowed to work from office again, adding that he is fully vaccinated against Covid-19. “If work from home continues for some more time, our marriage will definitely not work anymore," she writes. She has a list of reasons, too, starting from him drinking coffee too many times throughout the day, constantly asking for food to leaving different rooms in a mess. “Don’t know how to respond to her…," Goenka tweeted with a laughing emoji alongside a picture of the letter. When a Twitter user asked if it was legit, Goenka replied with a cryptic winking emoji. Check out the whole letter below.

https://twitter.com/hvgoenka/status/1435958125719293959?s=24

“Dear Madam, We understand your concern, if he’s creating mess all around at home and drinking endless number of coffee at home as compared to two cups provided in office. We would therefore allow him to remain at home. Will settle dues asap," a Twitter user replied under the thread.

https://twitter.com/knotynag/status/1435964038320517123

Another user shared some (unsolicited?) advice, writing, “Teamwork and brainstorming, especially for couples in similar situation, is another boon. From sharing gratitude around the dinner table to ending screen time in the early evening, these small habits build culture & often make a huge difference in happiness for the entire family."

https://twitter.com/manojgjha/status/1436048824393355270

The billionaire chairman of the RPG Group, Harsh Goenka is a man who likes to share his thoughts and wisdom on Twitter. He qualifies as a regular on the micro-blogging site, and the netizens whole-heartedly react and interact with his tweets. Recently, he shared some insights on his perspective on money, which seems like a very important advice that people need to adhere to. He wrote, “It is comforting to have money and have things that only money can buy. But it is more comforting to check up that you have not lost the things money can’t buy." This became yet another one of Goenka’s hit tweets. His advice was widely accepted as an important thought, and Twitter users nodded with acceptance. One user said, “So true. Money can buy expensive watches, but not time.”

