Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

W(g)oof Up: China Zoo Puts Dog in Wolf Enclosure, Leaves Visitors Bamboozled

Juifeng Forest Zoo in China has been accused of deceiving visitors after people spotted a dog in an enclosure marked wolf.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 10, 2019, 10:37 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
W(g)oof Up: China Zoo Puts Dog in Wolf Enclosure, Leaves Visitors Bamboozled
Image for representation.
Loading...
Juifeng Forest Zoo in China has been accused of deceiving visitors after people spotted a dog in an enclosure marked wolf.

Visitors to the city of Wuhan were miffed on Saturday after finding a random dog inside an enclosure that had been dedicated for a wolf. However, the Shanghaiist has said that the zoo had a proper explanation.

According to zoo officials, while the enclosure is indeed for a wolf, it was most likely sleeping at that time and the dog that visitors got to see is kept in the same enclosure to keep the wolf company.

The zoo employee further explained that the wolf was an ill-tempered male who fought with others of his kind and was thus moved to a separate enclosure. However alienation soon depressed the wolf, so the zoo staff put two female puppies in the enclosure to keep him company.

When they saw that the wolf was getting specially attached to one of them, the other was removed.

Shanghaiist reported that the unlikely pair are in ‘love’ and have been living together happily for the last two years.

However, one cannot blame visitors to zoos in China for being sceptical. There have been two instances in the past where they have put creatures in enclosures marked for other animals.

The first instance happened in 2017 when visitors to the Guishan Zoo were greeted by inflatable penguin toys instead of the real deal as advertised and the second saw people at the Yuhe zoo discover a dog in an enclosure marked for Siberian tigers.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram