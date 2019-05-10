English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
W(g)oof Up: China Zoo Puts Dog in Wolf Enclosure, Leaves Visitors Bamboozled
Juifeng Forest Zoo in China has been accused of deceiving visitors after people spotted a dog in an enclosure marked wolf.
Image for representation.
Juifeng Forest Zoo in China has been accused of deceiving visitors after people spotted a dog in an enclosure marked wolf.
Visitors to the city of Wuhan were miffed on Saturday after finding a random dog inside an enclosure that had been dedicated for a wolf. However, the Shanghaiist has said that the zoo had a proper explanation.
According to zoo officials, while the enclosure is indeed for a wolf, it was most likely sleeping at that time and the dog that visitors got to see is kept in the same enclosure to keep the wolf company.
The zoo employee further explained that the wolf was an ill-tempered male who fought with others of his kind and was thus moved to a separate enclosure. However alienation soon depressed the wolf, so the zoo staff put two female puppies in the enclosure to keep him company.
When they saw that the wolf was getting specially attached to one of them, the other was removed.
Shanghaiist reported that the unlikely pair are in ‘love’ and have been living together happily for the last two years.
However, one cannot blame visitors to zoos in China for being sceptical. There have been two instances in the past where they have put creatures in enclosures marked for other animals.
The first instance happened in 2017 when visitors to the Guishan Zoo were greeted by inflatable penguin toys instead of the real deal as advertised and the second saw people at the Yuhe zoo discover a dog in an enclosure marked for Siberian tigers.
