‘Whackd’: John McAfee’s Old Tweet Resurfaces Hours After He Was Found Dead in Spanish Jail

Antivirus software magnate John McAfee was found dead in Barcelona prison on Wednesday, hours after Spanish court allowed his extradition to the US on charges of tax evasion. The 75-year-old lived a life full of controversies and it is very much present in the cause of his death as well. Although the cause of McAfee’s death is still not revealed, netizens are revisiting his tweet from December 1, 2019, which they believe is a clear hint. The tweet features a picture of McAfee’s right arms where he got a tattoo that read “WHACKD.” Explaining the reason why he got the tattoo, McAfee had written in the tweet that he had been getting subtle messages from US officials saying that they were coming for him. The antivirus software pioneer also mentioned that the US officials’ subtle messages to him meant that he would eventually kill himself. Hence to keep the message as a reminder, he got the tattoo just in case. Ending the tweet, McAfee had written, “If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whackd. Check my right arm.”

The founder was sending out a message to people that if the reports of him dying by suicide emerge they should know that it was the US officials who wanted him back in the country for the tax evasion trials. Many netizens also found the similarities between McAfee and Jeffrey Epstein’s death that also took place inside a prison on August 10, 2019. Epstein was an American socialite, financier, who was convicted for procuring an underage girl for prostitution, sex trafficking for many celebrities.

Commenting on McAfee’s 2019 tweet, one user wondered who ‘Epsteined’ him.

Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: "We're coming for you McAfee! We're going to kill yourself". I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn't. I was whackd. Check my right arm.$WHACKD available only on https://t.co/HdSEYi9krq🙂 pic.twitter.com/rJ0Vi2Hpjj— John McAfee (@officialmcafee) November 30, 2019

Many users expressed their disbelief at the ominous tweet that most likely turned out to be a prophecy.

Rest In Peace Legend— Kaizaad Banaji - The Tattooed SSRIAN For Life (@IAM3024SSR) June 24, 2021

This message can not be forgotten.#Truth— Cryptogossip (@Anonymoushiro) June 24, 2021

holy shit— Buccarado (@Buccarado) June 24, 2021

McAfee was arrested by Spanish authorities in October 2020 after he was indicted in the US for tax evasion the same year. The allegations against McAfee were that of failure to file taxes for four years despite earning millions in income between 2014 and 2018. The court documents allege that he earned the money from promoting cryptocurrencies, speaking engagements, selling the rights to his life story for a documentary, and consulting work.

